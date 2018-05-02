NMC to add 100 more electric buses to its fleet

Nagpur: With the aim of strengthening public transport system, Nagpur Municipal Corporation would be adding 100 more electric buses to its fleet. The civic body has received a letter from Niti Ayog regarding approval of funds for 100 more electric buses. Now, NMC has invited ‘EOI’ (Expression of Interest) for arranging Rs 1 crore for each bus. The buses could be added to the NMC fleet by December end.

The Central Government provides 40 per cent subsidy for buses while cost of 9 metre buses comes to Rs 1.40 crore. As NMC itself does not have deep pockets they have decided to go for hybrid model for procuring the buses. The civic body would hand over operations of buses to the company that manufacture electric buses and ink an agreement for paying them fixed rate per km.

In case of Tejaswini buses, NMC has got lowest rate in the country, that is Rs. 42.50/km. While electric buses come in three models, nine metre, 12 metres and 18 metres but NMC is interested in small buses keeping in mind road width in city. Once these 100 vehicles arrive, then NMC would be in much better position to operate Aapli Bus in more efficient manner. According to Niti Ayog, it provides grants of Rs 35 lakh for mini buses, Rs 45 lakh for midi-buses and Rs 55 lakh for standard buses.

According to Transport Manager Pagey, Niti Ayog would be providing 300 buses to Mumbai, 150 buses to Pune and 100 buses to Nagpur.