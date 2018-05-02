Tricksters cheat 14 persons in Kalamna, siphon Rs 2.15 lakh

Nagpur: At least 14 persons were duped collectively of Rs 2.15 lakh by the gang of 3 tricksters who would promise to appoint victims’ vehicle at a private or government firm in exchange for verification fees.

The matter came to fore when one of the complainants, Chandrakumar Sukhilaal Janghel (52), a resident of Flat No. 32, Gulshan Nagar lodged a complaint against accused Atul Bagde and his two accomplices.

According to police, Atul (28) along his aides had rented an office in Wanjra Basti, on Kamptee Road. Between September 16 and 18, the accused trio lured complainant Janghel with a promise of deploying his Tata Ace (MH/31/CQ/7366) at a private company and sought Rs 23,000 on the pretext of registration and verification charges. As the trio had promised a hefty amount in return, Janghel paid the said amount.

However, he never received any confirmation from them. Sensing something amiss, Janghel then approached Kalamna police station and filed a complaint. During the same, it was revealed that Atul and his accomplices had tricked at least 14 persons and siphoned hefty amount of Rs 2,15,800 from them.

Kalamna police have booked the accused trio under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC and started the investigation.