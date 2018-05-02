Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Compassionate parenting & Nurturing

Parenting & Nurturing ? What a wide term, so easy yet so complex Do we as parents not often sit and reflect am I doing thing right thing for my child, I am I doing enough, am I over protective…etc and list goes before giving or reaching out to our children, we need to understand their needs and their behaviors for that we need to be calm from within and have lot of mental clarity Just as in turbid water we can not see clear reflection same when we are stressed or angry, we can not address, the need of our children in modern times, compassionate parenting and nurturing has become the need of the hour.

Yoga Prana Vidya, Nagpur has come up with a wonderful workshop which will address the various challenge that modern day parents teachers counselors, grand parents & Children themselves face. There will be some beautiful techniques will be taught for good physical, health, emotional balance & mental clarity this workshop will be led by the founder of Yoga Prana Vidya, Shri N.J. Reddy a veteran wing commander. He was served indians Air force for 21 years and is now serving the humanity for more than 20 years . He did his engineering from Osmania University, hydrabad & M,tech from IIT Delhi. He has served as a Professor in an engineering college & worked & monitored in a Telecom Company.

He has been involved in YPV for more than 20 years and has conducted a lot of seminars, litrate & workshops through out the length & breadth of india. He has brought a new meaning to spirituality through Yoga Prana Vidya

Yoga Prana Vidya is founded with main mission of binging peace on the earth and upliftment of humanity at large. it offers various techniques to come out of personal agencies and the miss eries of the world at large in Nagpur YPU is oraganising “Compassiona;l Parenting & Nurturing workshop on 22nd Sept 2019 at Persistent Hall, IT Park from 4 pm to 7 pm. for more details Call on +91 9545595335

