NMC seeks 15,650 EVMs for upcoming civic polls

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration has formally requested the State Election Commission to provide 15,650 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the upcoming civic elections. The demand comes as the number of registered voters in the city has risen by nearly five lakh compared to the 2017 civic polls, significantly increasing the logistical requirements for conducting the election.

The term of the last elected municipal body expired in March 2022, following which an administrator has been overseeing the functioning of the NMC. With the recent judicial directive clearing the way, the electoral process for the new civic body has begun. The city will retain its 38 wards, from which 151 corporators will be elected, similar to the previous election.

Although the delimitation of wards has been based on the 2011 Census, the electoral rolls have been updated to reflect the population as of 31 July 2025, placing the total number of voters at 24,47,494. This sharp increase has also necessitated a corresponding rise in the number of polling stations, which are expected to exceed 2,900, up from 2,783 in 2017.

As per Election Commission guidelines, each polling booth will accommodate between 800 and 900 voters. In line with this, the civic administration has sought 3,150 Control Units (CU) and 12,600 Ballot Units (BU) from the Election Commission to ensure smooth conduct of polling.

Madhya Pradesh to supply EVMs

In the coming months, simultaneous elections are expected across Maharashtra for Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats. The large-scale polling exercise has raised concerns about an impending shortage of EVMs. To address this, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has entered into an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission, under which, Madhya Pradesh will supply EVMs to Maharashtra for its upcoming elections.