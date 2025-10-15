Nagpur’s Robin Hood Army spreads Diwali joy among the needy

Nagpur: While the city gears up for Diwali celebrations with lights and sweets, the Robin Hood Army (RHA) Nagpur Chapter is celebrating the festival in its own heartwarming way, by feeding the hungry and spreading smiles.

Continuing its mission to fight hunger and prevent food wastage, the RHA team has launched a special Diwali drive to distribute over 50,000 packs of buttermilk and mango lassi to underprivileged children and families across Nagpur. The initiative, aimed at bringing comfort and joy to those who often go without festive treats, reflects the group’s motto: “Serve the hungry, not leftovers.”

The campaign is being spearheaded by Hari Baheti and supported by a team of more than 50 committed “Robins”, who have been working tirelessly, from arranging logistics to ensuring smooth last-mile distribution. Every pack is carefully documented and delivered to shelters, slum areas, and roadside dwellers to ensure no community is left out.

“Our volunteers have been working round the clock to ensure that every pack reaches someone who truly needs it. For us, Diwali is about sharing warmth and spreading happiness,” said Hari Baheti, coordinator of the RHA Nagpur Chapter.

From collecting surplus food from weddings and events to receiving generous donations from citizens, RHA Nagpur has become a symbol of compassion in action. Their Diwali drive once again reminds everyone that true celebration lies not in extravagance, but in empathy.

As diyas light up homes across Nagpur, the Robin Hood Army’s green-clad volunteers are lighting up hearts, proving that festivals shine brightest when their glow reaches those who have the least.