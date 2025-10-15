Actor Pankaj Dheer, Karna of Mahabharat, dies after cancer battle at 68

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Dheer, popularly known for playing Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away due to cancer. Dheer succumbed to complications from cancer after a prolonged fight against the disease. His family said that he was a fighter and seemed to be recovering a few months ago. However, the disease returned a few months ago, and his health became very poor. He also had to undergo a major surgery because of it.

He also went through major surgery for the same. Various news reports confirmed the death, citing his family.

The 1980s mythological epic series Mahabharat on Doordarshan included many prominent celebrities, including Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma and Nitish Bhardwaj as Lord Krishna, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi and Puneet Issar as Duryodhana. But did you know that the actor who played role of legendary Karna was first offered the role of Arjuna but he refused it just because of his one stubborn condition.

Pankaj Dheer’s credits also include TV serials such as Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, and Kanoon, as well as films such as Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

His son Nikitin Dheer is also an actor, known for films such as Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi. His daughter-in-law is actor Kratika Sengar of Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani – Jhansi Ki Rani fame.

On TV, his last stint was Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024). He was also seen in the 2019 web series Poison.