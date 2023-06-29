Baliraja Party demands CP’s transfer amidst rising crime rate in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur unit of the Baliraja Party has recently called for the immediate transfer of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar due to the alarming increase in serious crimes in Nagpur, the Second Capital of Maharashtra.

The party has expressed concerns about the rising crime rates in the city, which have reportedly persisted since Commissioner Kumar’s appointment in September 2020. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the Baliraja Party highlighted the failure of the police machinery to effectively combat crime in Nagpur, urging for a capable police officer to be appointed as the new head of the Nagpur police.

According to the Baliraja Party’s letter to the Chief Minister, Nagpur has experienced a continuous surge in crimes throughout 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The party emphasized that the crime rate has been steadily increasing, raising concerns about the safety and security of the city’s residents. The Baliraja Party pointed out that Nagpur is not only the hometown of a Union Minister but also the base of the State Deputy Chief Minister, further underscoring the urgency of addressing the escalating crime situation.

The Baliraja Party has criticized the Nagpur Police machinery, alleging that it has failed to effectively curb the rising crime rates in the city. The party expressed disappointment with the current Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, and emphasized the need for a swift transfer to ensure a fresh approach to tackling crime in Nagpur. The party believes that a capable police officer should be appointed as the new head of the Nagpur police force to restore law and order in the city.

In their letter to the Chief Minister, the Baliraja Party demanded the immediate transfer of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. They argued that the incumbent Commissioner’s tenure has coincided with a period of increasing crime rates, suggesting a possible correlation. The party urged the Chief Minister to take swift action in addressing the issue by appointing a competent and capable police officer to lead the Nagpur police force.

The Baliraja Party’s demand for the transfer of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar in Nagpur comes in light of the rising crime rates that have plagued the city in recent years. The party has expressed concerns about the failure of the police machinery in curbing crime and ensuring the safety of Nagpur’s residents. They have urged the Chief Minister to take immediate action and appoint a capable police officer to lead the Nagpur police force. Addressing these concerns promptly is essential to restore public confidence in the city’s law enforcement agencies and create a safer environment for the citizens of Nagpur.

