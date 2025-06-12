NMC schools get a colourful makeover to cheer students in new academic year

Advertisement



Nagpur: Ahead of the upcoming academic session, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has undertaken beautification work at five of its schools. As part of the initiative, vibrant and attractive murals have been painted on school walls to foster a cheerful and welcoming environment for students. The effort aims to create a positive atmosphere that enhances the overall learning experience.

Sadhna Sayyam, Education Officer of NMC under the guidance of Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, NMC, and Vaishnavi B, Additional Municipal Commissioner, have emphasised providing quality education in NMC schools. The beautification of schools is performed under ‘The Happy School Project’, aided by the CSR fund of Western Coalfield Ltd (WCL). Jichkar Foundation performed the beautification of schools.

The five beautified schools include Ekatmata Nagar NMC Primary School, Jaitala; Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar NMC High School and Junior College, Untkhana; Azad Nagar Urdu Primary School, Azad Nagar; Priyadarshini Upper Primary School, Futala; and Ram Manohar Lohiya High School, Telephone Exchange, Telephone Exchange Square.

