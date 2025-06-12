Air India Plane crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Advertisement



An Air India flight crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, with initial inputs suggesting around 242 passengers were onboard.

The incident is believed to have occurred when the flight was taking off for London. Heavy smoke is visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area.

The fire brigade has rushed to the spot, and emergency response teams are being mobilised. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was onboard the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. He was going to meet his daughter, who lives in London.

It was an Air India passenger plane — a Boeing Dreamliner 787 aircraft. It had a capacity of 300 passengers. It was going to London and had a lot of fuel for the journey.

As many as 242 passengers were likely to have been on board the plane, as per news agency ANI. The plane is believed to have crashed into a perimeter wall of the airport.

