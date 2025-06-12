Maharashtra Govt issues timeline for ward formation ahead of NMC elections

Mumbai/Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has proposed general elections for Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and all Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats across the State. In view of this, a formal directive regarding the ward formation process was issued on June 10, 2025, to initiate necessary groundwork for the polls.
A detailed, time-bound schedule has been provided along with the directive, and officials concerned have been instructed to strictly adhere to the timeline without any deviation. As per the Supreme Court’s order, elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) must be conducted within the stipulated period, leaving no room for exemptions or delays, stated Priyanka Kulkarni-Chhapwale, Deputy Secretary, Urban Development Department.
Timetable for Ward Formation in “A”, “B”, and “C” Grade Municipal Corporations:
1. Formation of Enumerator Groups
Responsible Officer: Municipal Commissioner
Timeline: June 11, 2025
2.Preparation of Draft Ward Structure
Tasks: Verification of Census data, on-ground surveys, preparation of maps via Google Maps, physical boundary verification, and committee approval.
Timeline: June 16–23, 2025
3. Submission of Draft Proposal to State Election Commission
Timeline: June 24–30, 2025
4. Approval of Draft Ward Structure by State Election Commission or Authorized Officer
Timeline: July 1–3, 2025
5. Publication of Draft Ward Structure and Invitation for Objections/Suggestions
Timeline: July 4–7, 2025
6. Hearing of Objections/Suggestions by Authorized Officer
Timeline: July 22–31, 2025
7. Finalization of Ward Structure and Submission to State Election Commission
Timeline: August 12–18, 2025
8. Final Ward Structure Approval and Communication to Municipal Commissioners
Timeline: August 29–September 4, 2025
Timetable for Ward Formation in Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats:
1 Formation of Enumerator Groups
Responsible Officer: Chief Officer
Timeline: June 11–16, 2025
2. Preparation of Draft Ward Structure Includes: Census verification, site inspections, map preparation, and committee endorsements.
Timeline: June 17–23, 2025
3. Submission of Draft Proposal to State Election Commission
Timeline: June 24–26, 2025
4.Approval of Draft by State Election Commission or Authorized Officer
Timeline: June 27–30, 2025
5. Publication of Draft and Invitation for Public Feedback
Timeline: July 1–3, 2025
6. Hearings on Objections/Suggestions by District Collector or Authorized Officer
Timeline: July 15–21, 2025
7. Finalization and Submission of Ward Structure to State Election Commission
Timeline: August 1–7, 2025
8. Final Approval and Notification by State Election Commission
Timeline: August 22–September 1, 2025
The process is being closely monitored by the State Government to ensure compliance with legal timelines and procedural transparency. The notification marks the beginning of the formal groundwork for local body elections that will shape the governance of urban Maharashtra in the coming years.