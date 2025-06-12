Maharashtra Govt issues timeline for ward formation ahead of NMC elections

Advertisement



Mumbai/Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has proposed general elections for Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and all Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats across the State. In view of this, a formal directive regarding the ward formation process was issued on June 10, 2025, to initiate necessary groundwork for the polls.

A detailed, time-bound schedule has been provided along with the directive, and officials concerned have been instructed to strictly adhere to the timeline without any deviation. As per the Supreme Court’s order, elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) must be conducted within the stipulated period, leaving no room for exemptions or delays, stated Priyanka Kulkarni-Chhapwale, Deputy Secretary, Urban Development Department.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Supreme Court has mandated that the elections be conducted within the prescribed period, leaving no scope for delay, exemption, or relaxation. The directive has been signed by Priyanka Kulkarni-Chhapwale, Deputy Secretary, Urban Development Department.

Timetable for Ward Formation in “A”, “B”, and “C” Grade Municipal Corporations:

1. Formation of Enumerator Groups

Responsible Officer: Municipal Commissioner

Timeline: June 11, 2025

2.Preparation of Draft Ward Structure

Tasks: Verification of Census data, on-ground surveys, preparation of maps via Google Maps, physical boundary verification, and committee approval.

Timeline: June 16–23, 2025

3. Submission of Draft Proposal to State Election Commission

Timeline: June 24–30, 2025

4. Approval of Draft Ward Structure by State Election Commission or Authorized Officer

Timeline: July 1–3, 2025

5. Publication of Draft Ward Structure and Invitation for Objections/Suggestions

Timeline: July 4–7, 2025

6. Hearing of Objections/Suggestions by Authorized Officer

Timeline: July 22–31, 2025

7. Finalization of Ward Structure and Submission to State Election Commission

Timeline: August 12–18, 2025

8. Final Ward Structure Approval and Communication to Municipal Commissioners

Timeline: August 29–September 4, 2025

Timetable for Ward Formation in Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats:

1 Formation of Enumerator Groups

Responsible Officer: Chief Officer

Timeline: June 11–16, 2025

2. Preparation of Draft Ward Structure Includes: Census verification, site inspections, map preparation, and committee endorsements.

Timeline: June 17–23, 2025

3. Submission of Draft Proposal to State Election Commission

Timeline: June 24–26, 2025

4.Approval of Draft by State Election Commission or Authorized Officer

Timeline: June 27–30, 2025

5. Publication of Draft and Invitation for Public Feedback

Timeline: July 1–3, 2025

6. Hearings on Objections/Suggestions by District Collector or Authorized Officer

Timeline: July 15–21, 2025

7. Finalization and Submission of Ward Structure to State Election Commission

Timeline: August 1–7, 2025

8. Final Approval and Notification by State Election Commission

Timeline: August 22–September 1, 2025

The process is being closely monitored by the State Government to ensure compliance with legal timelines and procedural transparency. The notification marks the beginning of the formal groundwork for local body elections that will shape the governance of urban Maharashtra in the coming years.

Advertisement

Advertisement