NMC schools excel with 99.31% results in SSC exam

Nagpur: The students of schools run by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) came out with flying colours in the SSC examination as the result was 99.31 percent. The results of Marathi medium schools were at par with that of other medium schools as students here posted 100 pc results followed by Urdu medium — 99.77 percent, English medium — 99.31 percent and Hindi medium — 98.45 percent.

A function was held at NMC’s Standing Committee Hall to felicitate the meritorious students. Chinmay Gotmare, Chief Executive Officer, Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL), Additional Municipal Commissioners Deepkumar Meena and Ram Joshi and Education Officer Preeti Mishrikotkar were present.

Pragati Dhurendra Meshram, a student of Jaitala Marathi Medium School is first among all NMC schools with a score of 92.60 percent marks from the backward class students. Barkha Sunil Sahu, a student of Vivekanand Nagar Secondary School, scored 89.20 per cent marks and got first position in Hindi medium. Mahek Qayyum Khan of Kamgar Nagar Urdu Secondary School secured first position with 90.80 percent marks.

Among English medium students, Afrin Sadaf Irshad, a student of G M Banatwala Municipal English School, stood first with 90.60 marks. Bushra Habib Khan, also of G M Banatwala is first among the Divyang students.

Speaking on the occasion, Gotmare congratulated all the students, parents and teachers. He said teachers and students saying their hard work has yielded results. This is the first step towards success and they should aim to reach many more milestones in future. He said that the student who has stood first among all NMC schools will be awarded prize Rs 25,000 and gold medal, second place student will be awarded Rs 15,000 and third place student will be awarded Rs 10,000.

The programme was conducted by Assistant Education Officer Subhash Upase while vote of thanks was proposed by Assistant Education Officer Rajendra Suke.

