Cyber crooks dupe senior citizen of Rs 6.06 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: Cyber fraudsters duped a senior citizen of Rs 6.06 lakh in Nagpur.

The victim, Rajan Sharadchandra Parulkar (65), a resident of Sharad Niwas, Buty Layout, Laxmi Nagar, received a call from Cell No 8874937695 on May 2. The caller, who was a woman, told Parulkar that her name was Nidhi Jain and was undergoing treatment in a hospital. Asking Parulkar for help, she requested him to give some money for her medical treatment. After she gained his confidence, Parulkar transferred Rs 6.06 lakh online in the bank accounts of Nidhi Jain and Kumar Jain between May 5, 2022 and June 16, 2022.

When Parulkar asked her to return the money, she did not transfer the amount in his account. Later, Parulkar realised that he had fallen victim to the fraudsters and lodged a complaint with the police.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, Bajaj Nagar Police registered a case under Sections 420, 406, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, against the tricksters and started the probe.

