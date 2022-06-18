Tea vendor’s daughter tops SSC with 98.80% marks in Nagpur City

Advertisement

Nagpur: Running a tea shop, efforts of Vijay Bhude finally paid off. His daughter Prajakta topped the Std X examination with 98.80 percent marks in Nagpur City. The day of the result was celebrated by the Bhude family like a festival as their daughter brought laurels to them.

Prajakta’s father Vijay was known for his talent during school days but his father passed away when he was minor. He left studies to earn money for the family. Prajakta recalled the hardship faced by her father and said, “I have fulfilled his dream by achieving the numbers.”

A student of Pandit Bachharaj Vyas Vidyalaya, Rambagh, Prajakta said that she preferred to study till 2 am everyday as there was a relative calm in night hours in her locality as compared to noise in day hours. Prajakta secured 494 out of 500 marks in all subjects and bagged 100 out of 100 marks in Mathematics and Sanskrit while 98 each in English, Science and Social Science.

From the starting of the academic year, her focus was on textbook reading. Textbook reading and revision were her focal points which gives her an ability to solve each and every question, she stated.

Around seven test series were solved by her and secured around 95 per cent in each. Mathematics and Science are her favourite subjects for which she also joined tuition classes to sharpen her skills. Her mother Rekha is a housewife and younger brother Darshan is in Standard X.

