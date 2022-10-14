NMC sacks woman sanitation worker for bunking duty for long

Nagpur: A Sanitation worker was dismissed from service of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for remaining absent for a long time without intimation.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B approved the proposal to sack the woman worker who is absent without notice and without permission from the authorities. The sacked worker has been identified as Gauri Rajesh Buxre, a permanent sanitation worker, attached to Gandhibagh Zone of NMC. She has been dismissed from municipal service on grounds of indiscipline.

The Top NMC Boss took the action under Section 56 (2) (h) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act to dismiss Buxre from the service of the Municipal Corporation so as to make her generally ineligible for future employment. Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi has issued the order.

Buxre was absent from work from April 23, 2018 to February 3, 2020 without application and without permission. Retired Assistant Conservator of Forest Mangal Karunakar conducted the inquiry and recorded statements of the concerned health inspectors. Despite repeated notices, Buxre did not report for duty and continued to remain absent from work. Recently, the inquiry officer submitted their report to the NMC and based on it dismissal action was taken as per the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner.

