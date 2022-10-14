Priyadarshini J L College of Engineering conducts industrial visit for 3rd Year students

Nagpur: The Artificial Intelligence Department of Priyadarshini J L College of Engineering recently organized an industrial visit for Third Year students at Centre for Skill & Entrepreneurship Development (CSED), Nagpur.

The aim of the visit is to acquire in-depth knowledge of designing, engineering and commissioning equipment that are used in automated manufacturing, assembly and handling applications, which presents the students with opportunities to plan, organize and engage in active learning experiences both inside and outside the classroom.

The mission of CSED is to develop and promote the employability and entrepreneurship through multidimensional technical skills in order to enrich the inclusive growth and industrial development. All the students cleared their queries from CSED officials.

The visit was organized by Dr V P Balpande, Head AI, Prof. Pranay Meshram, Prof. Pooja Aher under the guidance of Principal Dr. A M Shende. Prof. Amit Bankar, and Prof.Sumit Chafle from CSED, interacted with the students. All faculty members worked for the success of the visit.

