Garbage collection of half of Nagpur hit as BVG staff goes on flash strike

Nagpur: Garbage collection in half of Nagpur city having over 30 lakh population came to a grinding halt on Thursday after around 950 staffers of BVG India Pvt Ltd went on a flash strike claiming they have not been paid full salary for the last three years. No waste was collected from households, markets, commercial establishments etc throughout the day in areas under BVG jurisdiction.

The situation is likely to worsen even further as the workers have threatened to continue to strike work on Friday also if their pending demand for full pay is met.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials failed to ensure garbage collection and transportation to Bhandewadi dumping yard. Around 600 metric tonne (MT) garbage could not be lifted from households, commercial establishments, markets, roads, open spaces in areas falling in zone 6 to 10. The civic body could manage to lift only around 50 MT of garbage and transport it to the dumping yard.

According to reports, NMC deployed tippers and machineries and lifted around 125 MT from black spots, streets etc. BVG did not inform the civic body officials about the strike. The company kept on saying that work would resume soon, but the collection could not happen throughout the day.

As per NMC’s data, BVG has violated the contract by not preventing its workers’ strike on 5-6 occasions since November 16, 2019, when the company was engaged by the civic body. The BVG was

NMC issued a show-cause notice to BVG pointing out heaps of garbage seen across the city due to the strike. The company has been asked to submit a reply within 24 hours as to why action should not be taken against the company. Director of BVG India Ganesh Limaye said, “Wages were released a day ago. It seems there is some issue related to wages of two days. I am sorting out the matter.”

As per reports, NMC has paid BVG India for work up to September. One of the employees of BVG said, “Since the start of its operations, the company has been deducting salary for 2 to 5 days every month. The company has never given any explanation for deducting the salary. The pay cut happened this time also despite the ensuing Diwali.”

Congress City president Vikas Thakre and BJP City President Pravin Datke said NMC administration is responsible for the problems being faced by the people. Resolution was passed by the general body to oust the two operators. Yet, the companies are in service due to vested interest of NMC officials and at the cost of the city and citizens, they said.

