NMC restricts 50 persons at marriage functions; lawns, auditoriums, theaters to operate with 25% capacity in Nagpur

Nagpur: Acting tough on the violators flouting COVID-19 norms, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has reiterated its instructions as to attendance in function at hall to just 50 persons in light of spreading infection of COVID-19 in the Second Capital of the State.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B has issued a fresh notification on Tuesday wherein he capped the number of invitees to marriage function and other programmes in halls to 50 persons only. As to cinema theatres and auditoriums and in open places like lawns the limit is capped to 25 percent of capacity or 100 persons, which is less for programmes or meetings.

The organisers as well as owners should abide by all the instructions relayed by NMC from time to time as to maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks by all invitees and washing of hands. Municipal Commissioner has warned that violators would have to pay Rs 15,000 as fine for the first time and the same would be imposed on the owner. For the second violation the fine would increase to Rs 25,000 and in third instance it would be Rs. 50,000. And in case of repeat offenders even the hall, auditorium, lawn can be sealed and offence will be registered against Manager/owner under Epidemic Rules 1897 and Disaster Management Act 2005. For other violations also the organisers would be liable to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000.