Hailstorm likely in some part of Nagpur district on Feb 17, 18

Nagpur: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagpur, Bhandara and Chandrapur districts of Vidarbha on February 17 and 18. The thunderstorm and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal on Wednesday.

The District Disaster Management Authority has also issued a hailstorm warning for Wednesday. For any emergency, people can contact control room on 0712-2562668 or toll free number 1077

IMD also warned farmers to take care of their crops during hailstorms in the district. A cyclonic circulation lies over Vidarbha and neighborhood, extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level which causes these weather activities in Vidarbha. A trough in low level easterlies runs from south Konkan to the cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and neighborhood across Madhya Maharashtra at 0.9 km above the mean sea level is another reason for such activities.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature of Nagpur was 17.0 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 33.3 degrees Celsius. The sky in the city was covered with clouds throughout the day. Gusty winds were also observed in the evening.