NMC restarts giving Covid-19 booster dose at various centres

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has restarted giving the Covid-19 booster dose in Nagpur City from January 19. The inoculation will be carried out at 15 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) plus at AIIMS. Apart from 2nd dose for all eligible adults, even booster dose will be administered at these centres.

So far, about five lakh people in Nagpur City have been administered jabs, the first shot, as a preventive measure to counter COVID19. This is, however, much more than the population identified as beneficiaries eligible. However, post easing of the pandemic situation, citizens turned their back to the second dose. From time to time, the civic body officials appealed to citizens to step forward and take their second dose. NMC even undertook a drive to reach up to the doorsteps of citizens to administer the second dose, but that too did not work.

After six months of administration of the second dose, citizens were eligible for the booster dose. But prevailing misconceptions plus reluctance and no further mass infection of COVID-19 means people turned their back on the booster dose. In the meantime, NMC has received a fresh batch of doses from the State Government and hence, it has restarted the drive to inoculate citizens to pre-empt the COVID-19 effects.

