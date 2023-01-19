Fadnavis to unfurl tricolour on R-Day at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister of Nagpur Devendra Fadnavis will unfurl the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day at Kasturchand Park. A meeting to review the arrangements of the celebration was held on Wednesday under the chairpersonship of Dr Vijaylakshmi Bidari at Divisional Commissionerate.

During the meeting, Bidari instructed all the officials to follow the Model Code of Conduct that has been implemented by the Election Commission due to upcoming Teachers Constituency election in Nagpur. The arrangements will be done on the basis of Model Code of Conduct.

In this meeting, officials from Divisional Commissionerate, District Collectorate, Police Department and other departments were also present. The arrangements for the event will be completed till January 23 under the supervision of the Police Department and School Education Department. The full dress rehearsal will be held on January 24. The main event of the Republic Day will be held at 9:15 am at Divisional Commissionerate where Fadnavis will unfurl the National Flag. No flag unfurling will take place in any other government departments during this main event, instructed Bidari.

Other government offices can conduct the programme at 8:30 am or after 10 am in their departments. The Divisional Commissioner also directed departments to illuminate government buildings to mark the R-Day celebration. The Nagpur Fort will remain open for local citizens on Republic Day between 8 am and 4 pm. A flag unfurling programme will also take place in the Fort premises.

