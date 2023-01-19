Five armed goons loot woman in her house in Imambada, arrested

Nagpur: Five armed goons attacked a woman and looted cash from her house in the Rambagh area in Imambada police jurisdiction on Tuesday night. Cops have arrested five goons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Palas alias Gani Prakash Wasnik (27), Lokesh Ravi Paratwar (19), a resident of Somwari Quarters, Sakkardara; Sahil Charandas Yadav (19), a resident of Indira Nagar, Jatatarodi; Subodh Baburao Meshram (23), a resident of Nilgaon, Saoner and Dinesh Manikrao Gawali (19), a resident of Khedkar Layout, Saoner.

According to police, the goons barged into the house of Rupali Mithun Hanwate (36) at Rambagh on Tuesday night. They questioned the woman about her son. Threatening her with a sword, the goons fled with gold ornaments and cash. After receiving the information, Imambada police rushed to the spot. The goons tried to escape from the area but a patrolling team of police nabbed them.

Imambada Woman PSI Somankar registered an offence under Section 395 of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 4, 25 of Arms Act read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and probing the matter further.

