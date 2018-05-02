NMC renovates five hospitals to upgrade health infrastructure

Nagpur: FIVE hospitals of civic body now stands totally transformed post initiative on part of Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in a bid to upgrade the health infrastructure in battle against COVID-19. Making most of the situation, with little help from State Government, Mundhe drafted the blue print for upgradation for adding 450 beds modern health facility.

As of date 300 beds have been readied and further would be added within a week as final touches are being provided to some of the remaining works. During the period of lockdown, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) added two new hospitals that can rival any private facility in city. Besides capacity addition was done at other three hospital and these exercise was completed in a record period of 45-days.

Mundhe announced the commissioning of the new facility on Thursday at corona control room where every morning all officials gather to discuss and fine tune their strategy. The three hospitals that have now been renovated are Indira Gandhi Hospital, Gandhinagar, Isolation Hospital, Imambada, and Panchpaoli Women Hospital.

Earlier the total beds at Indira Gandhi Hospital was just 30 and now it has been increased to 130. Now and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and oxygen plant has been added to list of facilities available here. The three storeyed hospital was in dire straits owing to neglect of civic body although it was well patronised by people in nearby areas. Same is the case with 20 bedded Isolation Hospital whose capacity now increased to 60 beds. In case of Panchpaoli Nursing Home now rename as Panchpaoli Women Hospital the 20 beds were increased to 110 beds. The two new hospitals that were commissioned are KT Nagar and Ayush Hospital, Sadar, and they have 120 and 30 beds capacity respectively. Each of the beds at these five hospitals has facility to provide oxygen and central section too is available. Total 50 beds ICU are now available at Indira Gandhi Hospital, Panchpaoli Women Hospital and at KT Nagar Hospital.

New beds have been provided at these ICU, and their flooring, bathroom, toilets, lift have been renovated. Using technology to hilt, NMC has procured multipara cardiac monitor, ECG, sonography, x-ray machines at each of the hospital. Further at Indira Gandhi Hospital, Panchpaoli Women Hospital and KT Nagar Hospital modern operation theatres have been commissioned. Municipal Commissioner while addressing civic officials on Thursday said the civic run hospitals could be upgraded thanks to help from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister provided funds from State Disaster Relief Fund and Mundhe said part of expenditure was also met through money from District Planning Committee (DPC). Further, Mundhe said Chief Minister had given call for building institutions and NMC had done the same and asked Nagpurians to make use of the new health facilities.