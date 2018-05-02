No decision on re-opening: Muncipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to school mgmts

Nagpur: MUNICIPAL Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has advocated using on-line platform for beginning classes but ruled out any permission for opening schools in city as of now, as the city is still in Red Zone vis-a-vis COVID-19 situation. During video conferencing with school managements, principals, Secretary, Education Department, and civic officials, Mundhe said in the present situation it would be dangerous to open schools.

Before opening of schools, school management should take meeting of Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and finalise the arrangement as to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. The PTA should also finalise details on how to go about conducting classes, how to maintain social distancing, timings of classes for primary, middle and high school etc. Similarly, school management must ensure that all the class rooms, doors, windows should be sanitized from time to time. The students should be informed on proper way of washing the hands.

Broaching up topic of on-line education, Municipal Commissioner said NMC is in talks with NGOs to raise funds for ensuring that all the underprivileged children get access to online classes. More than school, there is need for quality education today and referred to various platforms made available by Maharashtra Government where education content is ready for use by schools. Mundhe further advocated private schools to tieup and prepare common curriculum as current challenge posed by COVID-19 is far greater than anything else.

Mundhe asked school management to convene meeting of PTA on June 26 and chalk out strategy in case schools are needed to be opened. In case there is space constraints then classes should be held in odd and even days and in any case the strength of students is capped at 20 only in the class. One student, one bench formula should be strictly adhered to in classes and schools should provide text books and counsel parents and students on on-line mode of classes.

A set of directives were issued to schools which have to sanitized daily, soap and water be provided in sufficient quantity and every student should wear a three-layered mask. Similarly, an autorickshaw can carry only four students and on two wheelers only one person can ride while no permission is given for starting city buses as yet.