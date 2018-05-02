Covid-19 Nagpur: Five more areas sealed in City

Nagpur: WITH 26 persons testing positive for novel coronavirus in Nagpur on Thursday, the city crossed 1,100 mark. The total reached 1,109. Out of 26 those tested positive for coronavirus include 8 each from Chandramani Nagar and Amar Nagar, Hingna; 3 each from Chhatrapati Nagar and Athwa Mile; one each from Ganeshpeth and Lashkaribag, two from Katol.

Maximum 20 samples those came positive for coronavirus at the molecular diagnostic laboratory of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur. Other samples were examined at the laboratories at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

On June 15, Nagpur crossed the 1,000 mark. City reached one thousand within four days after it crossed 900. The first century of coronavirus positive cases in Nagpur came after 44 days of the testing of first positive for coronavirus.

After crossing 100 mark, the cases reached 200 within 10 days and after 7 days, the cumulative total reached 300. After 10 days of crossing of 300 mark, the coronavirus positive cases in Nagpur reached 400.

After 7 days Nagpur registered 500th coronavirus positive case and after five days the cases crossed 600 mark. It took just four days for the COVID-19 positive cases to reach 700 and after five days number of cases reached 800