NMC Ready to Welcome Devotees at Deekshabhoomi

NMC Fully Prepared to Welcome Devotees on 69th Dhammachakra Pravartan Din Commissioner and Collector Inspect Facilities at Deekshabhoomi

Nagpur: On the occasion of the 69th Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has made extensive arrangements for the lakhs of followers arriving at Deekshabhoomi. Civic facilities including cleanliness, sanitation, drinking water, restrooms, and shelter have been put in place.

On Wednesday (Oct 1), NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari along with District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar jointly inspected the preparations. NMC has declared itself fully ready to welcome the visiting devotees.

Additional Commissioner Mrs. Vaishnavi B., Chief Engineer Manoj Talewar, Deputy Commissioners Milind Meshram and Rajesh Bhagat, Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Executive Engineers Ravindra Bundhade, Shrikant Waikar, Rajendra Rathod, and several other NMC officials and staff were present during the inspection.

Dr. Chaudhari reviewed the facilities created by NMC at ITI, Central Jail premises, and Dr. Ambedkar College, which include toilets, bathrooms, and temporary shelter centers. He also inspected the police control room and NMC’s fire control room set up at Deekshabhoomi, checking the functioning of CCTV cameras, firefighting equipment, and generators.

He directed officials to ensure strict vigilance through nuisance detection squads and the fire department so that shopkeepers in temporary stalls do not use gas cylinders or stoves. He instructed that such materials be confiscated if found. He further ordered immediate completion of grass-cutting work in the Deekshabhoomi area and stressed that devotees must be properly guided through the control room arrangements.

