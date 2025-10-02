Here are the latest news highlights from Nagpur as of October 2, 2025.
Top Stories
- Crimes against senior citizens: NCRB data ranks Nagpur 7th among metros for crimes against seniors in 2023. The city reported 231 cases involving those aged 60+, a 38% increase from 2022.
- Industry power hike: The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved an additional ₹9.90 per unit electricity duty for industrial, commercial, and bulk consumers to fund the state’s solar pump scheme for farmers.
Infrastructure and Civic Issues
- Crumbling roads: Tar applied on cement roads has started peeling within days, drawing criticism toward the NMC.
- Unsafe demolition: The ongoing demolition of the Empress Mills building is being carried out without adequate safety precautions.
- New flyover project: A ₹150 crore flyover is planned, but concerns remain about flooding during the monsoon.
Festival Preparations
- Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: NMC has set up shelters, amenities, and security at Deekshabhoomi for devotees.
- Nagpur Metro: Train services will run until midnight on Dussehra to manage festive crowds.
Crime and Accidents
- Fatal truck accidents: Two youths died and two others were injured in separate road mishaps on the Ring Road and near Wadi.
- Electrocution: An electrician was killed at a Hingna Road construction site.
- Narcotics bust: Police arrested an aide of a narcotics mafia, seizing drugs and a firearm.
- Operation U-Turn impact: Police report a decline in organized crime since the crackdown began.
Other News
- Politics: The Bombay High Court has permitted the withdrawal of protest-related cases against Congress and BJP leaders.
- Social & cultural events:
- Constitution Satyagraha Padyatra is underway from Deekshabhoomi to Sevagram.
- Paschim Nagariya Bengali Cultural Association is celebrating its 12th Durga Puja.
- Sports: Sairaj and Jeeva won the men’s doubles title at the district badminton selection tournament.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (October 2, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,610 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,120 per gram
(Rates may vary daily and by jeweller.)
