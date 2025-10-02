Published On : Thu, Oct 2nd, 2025
Nagpur News: Crime, Civic Issues, Industry Power Hike, Festival Preparations

Here are the latest news highlights from Nagpur as of October 2, 2025.

Top Stories

  • Crimes against senior citizens: NCRB data ranks Nagpur 7th among metros for crimes against seniors in 2023. The city reported 231 cases involving those aged 60+, a 38% increase from 2022.
  • Industry power hike: The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved an additional ₹9.90 per unit electricity duty for industrial, commercial, and bulk consumers to fund the state’s solar pump scheme for farmers.

Infrastructure and Civic Issues

  • Crumbling roads: Tar applied on cement roads has started peeling within days, drawing criticism toward the NMC.
  • Unsafe demolition: The ongoing demolition of the Empress Mills building is being carried out without adequate safety precautions.
  • New flyover project: A ₹150 crore flyover is planned, but concerns remain about flooding during the monsoon.

Festival Preparations

  • Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: NMC has set up shelters, amenities, and security at Deekshabhoomi for devotees.
  • Nagpur Metro: Train services will run until midnight on Dussehra to manage festive crowds.

Crime and Accidents

  • Fatal truck accidents: Two youths died and two others were injured in separate road mishaps on the Ring Road and near Wadi.
  • Electrocution: An electrician was killed at a Hingna Road construction site.
  • Narcotics bust: Police arrested an aide of a narcotics mafia, seizing drugs and a firearm.
  • Operation U-Turn impact: Police report a decline in organized crime since the crackdown began.

Other News

  • Politics: The Bombay High Court has permitted the withdrawal of protest-related cases against Congress and BJP leaders.
  • Social & cultural events:
    • Constitution Satyagraha Padyatra is underway from Deekshabhoomi to Sevagram.
    • Paschim Nagariya Bengali Cultural Association is celebrating its 12th Durga Puja.
  • Sports: Sairaj and Jeeva won the men’s doubles title at the district badminton selection tournament.

