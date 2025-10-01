Nagpur woman, two children sold for Rs 2 lakh in Rajasthan; rescued

Nagpur: In a chilling case of human trafficking, a 28-year-old Nagpur woman and her two children, aged two and four, were allegedly sold for Rs 2 lakh in Rajasthan after being lured with the promise of a second marriage.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Nagpur Police rescued the mother and her children following a tip-off and a three-day search operation. Officials said the victim’s husband had lodged a missing complaint at Kapil Nagar Police Station, stating that his wife and children were taken away under suspicious circumstances.

Acting on information that they were in Rajasthan, an AHTU team rushed to Rajakhera in Dholpur district on September 25. After an extensive search, the woman and her children were traced and brought safely back to Nagpur.

Investigations revealed that Varsha Rajkumar Rakesh (31) of Kapil Nagar, Nagpur, along with Abdesh Dewansingh Thakur (27), Ravi Dewansingh Thakur (35), and Shakun Abdesh Thakur (26) of Raipura, Agra (UP), and Laxman Devasingh Thakur (40) of Seoni (MP) connived to sell the victim. They allegedly handed her over to Madhav Singh Thakur (60) and Hirasingh Thakur (75) of Bajna, Rajakhera, Dholpur, Rajasthan, for Rs 2 lakh.

The victim told police she was subjected to threats and sexual exploitation by the buyers. Based on her statement, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against all seven accused.

Police have launched a probe to trace the wider trafficking network and ascertain if more women were trapped in a similar manner.