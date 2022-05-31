NMC polls: Draw of lots to reserve women’s wards announced

Advertisement

Nagpur: The draw of lots to reserve seats for women Corporators for the upcoming Nagpur Municipal (NMC) election has been announced. The lottery to determine seats that would be allotted to women representatives was held at Kavi Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur on Tuesday. The wards reserved for women belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and general categories were declared.

This time, the NMC will have a three-member ward system. In the House of 156 Corporators, women will account for 78 elected members (SC 16, ST 6 and Open 56). So, the draw of lots was held for these seats.