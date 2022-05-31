Companies to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Butibori MIDC, create 5,000 jobs

Advertisement

Six companies from Vidarbha to invest Rs 3,587 crore in various MIDCs of the region

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has said that an investment of Rs 1,000 crore will be made in Butibori, a five-star industrial estate in Vidarbha and Rs 500 crore in Umred. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, 23 companies from different countries have signed MoUs worth about Rs 30,000 crore with the Maharashtra Government. This includes six companies from Vidarbha. Rs 3,587 crore will be invested in Vidarbha, Raut said.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Maharashtra Hall during the economic conference held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Singapore, Indonesia, the United States of America and Japan account for more than 55% of the investments in various agreements. These mainly include pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering, packaging, food processing, steel, information technology, data centres, logistics, etc . In addition, Vidarbha companies are Indorama, GR Krishna Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd, Colourshine Industries, Goyal Proteins Ltd, Alpros Industries Pvt Ltd, Vishwaraj Environment Pvt Ltd. All these companies have indicated their readiness to set up projects at Butibori, Mul, Umred, Butibori Extension, and Chandrapur MIDCs.

Apart from this, the textile industry will also come up in the Textile Park of Amravati. The investing companies are in the sectors of textiles, steel, fuel ethanol, oil extraction. All these companies will give direct employment to 4,834 people. The agreement was reached at the economic forum in Davos.

Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, Energy Minister Dr. Nitin Raut, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Industry) Baldev Singh, MSEDCL Managing Director Vijay Singhal, MIDC Chief Executive Officer Dr. P. Unbalagan, Co-Chief Executive Officer PD Malikner were also present.

Indorama company will invest Rs 600 crore for the textile industry in Butibori, which will provide employment opportunities to 1500 youths. Similarly, Goyal Protein will set up an oil extraction unit in the extension area of Butibori, which will cost Rs 380 crore. In this unit 534 youths are expected to get employment.

Colorshine India will set up a steel industry by investing Rs 510 crore in Umred, in which 500 jobs will be generated. GR Krishna Ferro Alloys will set up a steel industry in Mul by spending Rs 740 crore, where 700 unemployed will get job opportunities. Carnival Industries will set up a fuel ethanol industry by spending Rs 207 crore where 500 people will get employment here. Alproj Industries will provide employment opportunities to 500 people by spending Rs 150 crore in Amravati Textiles Zone. Apart from this, Vishwaraj Environment in Chandrapur will provide employment to 600 youths by investing Rs 1000 crore.

