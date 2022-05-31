Video: Dentists perform surgeries amid ongoing construction work at Nagpur GDCH

Advertisement

Nagpur: In what could be termed as the height of laxness, dentists of Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) here, on Tuesday were compelled to perform their duties amid ongoing construction work at the hospital premises.

According to sources, the hospital building is set for renovation. However, the hospital authorities didn’t even bother to shift dental surgery OT where the work was scheduled to take place this week. This has left no options for dentists but to perform their duties amid the ongoing construction work.