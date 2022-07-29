NMC polls: Draw of lots for OBC seats on July 29

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will conduct the draw of lots at 11 am on Friday, July 29, at Shrimant Raje Raghuji Town Hall, Mahal, to determine reservation for candidates from Other Backward Class (OBC), OBC (Women) and General (Women) for the forthcoming civic body election.

The result of the draw will be released on July 30. Objections and suggestions, if any, regarding reservation have to be submitted at NMC’s Election Office or at the respective Zonal headquarters till 3 pm of August 2. NMC had already finalised the reservation in seats for Women (General), Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste including those for women.

Advertisement

During earlier exercise, the issue about OBC reservation was pending at the Supreme Court and hence post-clearance the fresh draw will be conducted by the civic body. The fresh reservation would have bearing on the fortunes of several hopefuls as equations are bound to change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement