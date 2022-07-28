12-year-old boy drowns in excavated pit in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 12-year-old boy slipped into the pond and drowned near Durgamata Chowk, Dipti Single here, on Thursday evening. The deceased Prithvi Dhaniram Markhande was playing with his friends when incident took place.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Cheif Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake informed that the Fire and Emergency Department received call at around 7 pm.

“The boy (Prithvi) had fallen into 50×300 feet excavated pit while playing. The land where incident occurred is belong to Indian Railways. Following the input, rescue team from, Kalmana Fire station ,Sugat Nagar Fire Station, Lakadgan Fire Station, Ganjipeth Fire Station, Sakkardara Fire Station swung into action,” said CFO.

“Body was fetched in 45 mins. Station officer Anil Gole, Dy CFO B P Chandankhede were present on the spot. Newly recruited Firemen Shrikrishna Narvate dived and fetched the body from 20 feet deep pond,” Uchake said.

