Twist in Rs 20 lakh heist: Servant cooks up loot story, arrested

Nagpur: Ina new twist to the Rs 20 lakh heist case registered with Yashodhara Nagar Police in Nagpur, the complainant himself turned out to be an accused, who allegedly had planned to cheat his employer.

A team of Unit V of the Crime Branch detected the case after taking the accused Siddharth Purshottam Ramteke (27) into custody. The team recovered the money from his possession.

A resident of Juni Mangalwari, Ramteke was working at Rohit Traders owned by chilli trader Mohan Sahajwani. A resident of Jaripatka, Sahajwani had asked Ramteke to deliver Rs 20 lakh cash at his residence. In a bid to swindle his employer of the cash, Ramteke concocted the story that three robbers looted the cash on Chikhli fly-over on Wednesday.

Surprisingly, Ramteke lodged a complaint after three hours of the incident raising suspicion over the entire episode.

