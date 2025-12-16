NMC polls 2026: Congress begins strategy talks, signals change in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Ahead of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections in 2026, Nagpur City (District) Congress Committee President and West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre held a crucial meeting in Mumbai with Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshwardhan Sapkal to discuss poll preparedness and alliance strategy.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Vijay Wadettiwar and Congress observer for Nagpur Ranjit Kamble. Senior leaders deliberated at length on forming a strong alliance with like-minded parties, finalising a robust election strategy, and ensuring the selection of capable and winnable candidates for the civic polls.

According to party sources, the discussions were held in a positive and forward-looking atmosphere, with a clear focus on strengthening the Congress organisation at the grassroots level and capitalising on growing public dissatisfaction over civic issues such as poor roads, water supply, sanitation, and rising taxes in Nagpur.

Leaders reportedly expressed confidence that the Congress-led alliance would present a credible alternative to the ruling dispensation in the NMC. Emphasis was also laid on booth-level mobilisation, coordination among alliance partners, and projecting local leadership with a clean image and strong connect with citizens.

“This election will bring a definite change in Nagpur,” party leaders asserted, signalling the Congress’s intent to make a strong comeback in the city’s civic body in 2026.

