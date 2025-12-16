Multi-crore housing society scam exposed in Kalamna

Advertisement

Nagpur: A sensational case of long-running fraud in the name of a cooperative housing society has come to light in the Kalamna police station jurisdiction, where a man allegedly posed as the chairman and secretary of a society and illegally sold 26 plots over several years. Police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust and launched a detailed investigation.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Manoj Gopal Umredkar, a resident of Juni Mangalwari near Jagannath Swami Temple, Lakadganj. Shockingly, investigations revealed that Umredkar was neither a member nor an office-bearer of the cooperative housing society, yet he continued to sell plots brazenly for years without the society’s knowledge.

Fraud exposed after Secretary’s complaint

The scam came to light following a complaint lodged by Ahmed Khan Ismail Khan (55), a resident of Fawwara Chowk, Ganeshpeth, who has been serving as the Secretary of Samalochan Ekta Cooperative Housing Society since 2018.

The society owns land in the Vanjra area, which was originally purchased in 1992-93 by the then Secretary Shabbir Hussain from Vinayak Sampatrao Gavate, as per official records.

Forged registries and fake documents used

Police investigations have revealed that Umredkar misrepresented himself as the society’s chairman and secretary, misleading prospective buyers. He allegedly prepared fake and forged registry forms and began selling plots without any authorisation from the society.

Between March 29, 1995, and June 30, 2024, the accused is alleged to have sold 26 plots belonging to the society to different individuals. The total value of these plots has been estimated at Rs 20,15,915.

Through these illegal transactions, the accused not only cheated unsuspecting buyers but also committed a serious breach of trust against the housing society, police said.

After verifying the complaint and examining the documents, Woman Sub-Inspector Prerana Kale of Kalamna Police Station registered an offence against the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police are now collecting details of all plot purchasers and are also probing whether other individuals were involved in the fraud. Senior officials said a comprehensive investigation is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon to take the probe forward.

