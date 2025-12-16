NMC poll schedule sparks political buzz; 38 wards, 151 seats, 24 lakh voters in the fray

Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Abhijit Chaudhary addressed a press conference to bring clarity on various aspects of the election process

Nagpur: With the announcement of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) general election programme, the political atmosphere in the city has heated up. To bring clarity on various aspects of the election process, Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Abhijit Chaudhary addressed a press conference here outlining key details related to the upcoming civic polls.

Chaudhary said that, as per the orders of the State Election Commission, the NMC general elections for 2025–26 have been officially notified and the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the city from December 15, 2025. The elections will be held to elect 151 Corporators from 38 Prabhags of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

To ensure smooth conduct of the elections, the city has been divided into 10 zones, each headed by a separate Election Officer and Assistant Election Officers, the Commissioner said. Officers from the Deputy Collector cadre will function as Zonal Election Officers, while Tahsildars, Assistant Municipal Commissioners and Executive Engineers will shoulder responsibilities as Assistant Election Officers.

The final electoral roll was published on December 15, 2025, with Nagpur having a total of 24,83,112 voters, including 12,56,166 women, 12,26,690 men and 256 voters in the ‘other’ category. Polling is expected to be conducted at approximately 3,167 polling stations, though the final number will be confirmed shortly.

Chaudhary further informed that around 18,000 officers and employees will be deployed on polling day for the actual voting process. These will include personnel from government and semi-government offices, schools, colleges and the police department.

The Commissioner clarified that the nomination process will be conducted in the traditional offline mode. Candidates contesting from reserved seats will be required to submit caste certificates and caste validity certificates along with their nomination papers. However, those unable to produce the validity certificate at the time of filing nominations will be allowed to submit the acknowledgement receipt of their application for caste validity. Submission of the caste validity certificate will be mandatory within six months of being elected.

For election-related permissions such as vehicles, public meetings, processions and use of loudspeakers, a single-window clearance system will be implemented. To enforce the Model Code of Conduct, Flying Squads (FST), Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Video Surveillance Teams (VST) will be constituted. A municipal-level monitoring committee will function to certify and scrutinise election advertisements.

Highlighting another key aspect, Chaudhary said the maximum election expenditure limit for candidates has been fixed at ₹15 lakh. Special zone-wise teams will be appointed to keep a close watch on candidates’ election expenses.

As per the election programme announced by the State Election Commission, polling will be held on January 15, 2026, followed by counting of votes and declaration of results on January 16, 2026. With the single-phase civic election approaching, political activity in Nagpur has gathered momentum and an intense campaign is expected in the coming days.

