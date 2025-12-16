BJP appoints various in-charges for NMC elections

Advertisement

Nagpur: Preparations for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party city unit have begun. President Dayashankar Tiwari has appointed in-charges for each Assembly constituency.

Prof Anil Sole has been appointed for East Nagpur, Prof Rajesh Bagdi for West Nagpur, MLA Praveen Datke for South-West Nagpur, former MLC Girish Vyas for Central Nagpur, and Bhojraj Dumbe for South Nagpur.

The election management committee has also been announced. It includes: Election Management Committee Chairman-DayashankarTiwari, Election In-charge-MLA Praveen Datke, Election Chief – Prof Sanjay Bhende, Co-Chief-Vishnu Changde, Manifesto Chief – former MLC Girish Vyas, Girdhari Nimje, Political Discussion Chief – Dharmpal Meshram, Raman Senad, Speech Points Chief – Shrikant Deshpande, Statistics Chief – Vinayakrao Dehankar, Deaven Dasture, Special Contact Chief – Jayprakash Gupta, Virendra Kukreja, Social Contact Chief-Avinash Thakre, Rambhau Amulkar, Women’s Contact Chief – Manisha Dhawade, Archana Dehankar, Kalpana Pandey, Youth Contact Chief – Sachin Karare, Shivani Dani, Badal Raut, Beneficiary Coordinator Chief – Girish Deshmukh, Mahayuti Election Coordinator – Dayashankar Tiwari, Prof Sanjay Bhende, MLA Praveen Datke, Campaign Machinery Coordinator-MLC Sandip Joshi, Ritesh Gawande, Election Material Chief – Sudhir Hirde, Ashok Nayak, Ram Munje, Cooperative Sector Contact Chief – Vijay Fadnavis, Bholanath Sahare, Social Media IT Chief -Sumit Mishra, Shishir Tripathi, Media Coordinator – Chandan Goswami, Manish Vajpayee, Vaibhav Bawankar, State leaders Travel Coordinator – Shrikant Aglawe, Ashish Wandile, Election Area Office – Bhojraj Dumbe, Balya Borkar, Legal Matters-Adv.Uday Dable, Adv. Sanket Yadav, Adv. Girish Khorgade, Election Commission Contact – Shailesh Dhoble, Ram Munje, Asif Khan, Election Fund.

The organising committee includes Rajesh Bagdi, Rajesh Batwani, and others. Interviews for interested candidates have been scheduled from December16 to 18 at the Shraddha Mangalam BJP office in Ganeshpeth. Applications were invited from prospective candidates between December 9 and 12, and the interviews will be conducted according to the Assembly constituency and ward.

On December 16, interviews will be held for the East and West Assembly constituencies, on December 17 for the North and South constituencies, and on December 18 for the South-West and Central constituencies. The interviews will be conducted ward-wise starting at 9 am. BJP City President Dayashankar Tiwari informed that all interested candidates who submitted applications have been personally notified by the party regarding their interviews.

