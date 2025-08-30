NMC poll: Objections pour in over draft Prabhag structure

Nagpur: The Election Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is witnessing a surge of objections and suggestions over the draft Prabhag structure. On Friday alone, as many as 17 submissions were filed, pushing the overall tally to 29 since the process began.

Among these, the objection raised by former BJP Nagpur President Jitendra alias Bunty Kukade has become a talking point in the city’s political circles. Kukade has formally submitted a memorandum to Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, pressing for changes in the allocation of polling stations under Prabhag 26.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Kukade contended that several booths presently listed under the Nehru Nagar Zone should be shifted to the Lakadganj Zone for reasons of administrative convenience and to ensure easy access for voters. He specifically recommended that polling booths numbered 317, 187, 259, 256, 257, and 246 be transferred to the Lakadganj Zone.

In addition, he demanded that a cluster of booths—351, 343, 352, 337, 338, 341, 344, 349, 350, 339, 353, 340, 348, 347, 342 and 345—currently falling under the Ramna Maruti Mandir area of East Nagpur’s Nehru Nagar Zone, be included in Prabhag 26. Kukade argued that the proposed realignment would make voting more accessible to thousands of residents and could potentially boost voter turnout in the upcoming municipal elections.

The draft Prabhag structure has triggered wide-ranging responses not only from political leaders but also from ordinary citizens and civic organisations. Objections have so far been filed for multiple wards, including Prabhag numbers 1, 5, 6, 8, 12, 13, and 14, indicating a citywide debate on the fairness and practicality of the new boundaries.

NMC officials confirmed that the objection and suggestion window will remain open until September 4. All submissions will be carefully reviewed before the final ward boundaries are notified. The process commenced on August 23, as part of the preparations for the forthcoming civic polls.