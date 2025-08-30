Nagpur SITs probing Shalarth ID scam dissolved, cases handed back to Cyber, Sadar police

Nagpur: In a major development in the ongoing probe into the bogus Shalarth ID scam, both Special Investigation Teams (SITs) set up earlier this year have been dissolved. The move was confirmed on Friday by Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, following a formal order from the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order).

The first SIT had been constituted by the Nagpur CP in April 2025, soon after the Cyber Police registered the initial case in the scam. Around the same time, a parallel case was also lodged at Sadar Police Station, which led to the arrest of former Deputy Director of Education (DDE) Ulhas Narad. As investigations deepened, the scam widened, resulting in the arrest of several senior officers, principals, teachers, and education department staffers.

Initially, the Nagpur SIT was headed by then Zone 2 DCP Rahul Madne. After his transfer, the charge was handed over to DCP Nityanand Jha. Later, recognising the statewide ramifications of the scam, the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) had constituted a state-level SIT, also under the leadership of DCP Jha, to investigate linked crimes across Maharashtra.

However, with the State Government recently setting up a new SIT in Pune, under the Divisional Commissioner, to probe school fee-related issues at a broader level, both the Nagpur city and state-level SITs on Shalarth have been rendered defunct.

Confirming the development, CP Dr. Singal said the city SIT’s work has been discontinued, while the Director General of Police has issued orders formally cancelling the state SIT.

With the SITs withdrawn, the responsibility of investigation now shifts back to the respective police units. The Cyber Police cases will be pursued under the supervision of DCP Lohit Matani, while cases lodged at Sadar Police Station will continue under Zone 2 DCP Nityanand Jha.