NMC plans to restore legacy of historic Gandhi Gate in Mahal in city

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is undertaking a project of immense importance, to restore the legacy of the Gandhi Gate in Mahal, which has historical as well as cultural value. The idea is to juxtapose the heritage structure with the emerging modern marvels in the area. As part of rehabilitating the heritage structure, the civic body also plans to leverage its identity so as to make it an attractive tourist attraction.

So while retouching the worn out patches and bringing out the liveliness of the Jumma Darwaza, as it was known in earlier times, there is a plan to leverage the area around the gate for laying out a landscape so that one can spend quality time at the spot. The civic body is seeking expertise of architects, specialising in make-over of heritage structure and has sought a plan on how to go about the project.

The structure was constructed in the 17th century during the reign of Chand Sultan, 2nd ruler of Gond Dynasty, who laid the foundation of Nagpur as his kingdom’s capital. The Gandhi Gate as it came to be known in the aftermath of one of the biggest uprisings witnessed in the city during the course of freedom struggle, as about eight freedom fighters were hanged in Mahal. The bodies of either freedom fighters were kept hanging at Gandhi Gate to instill fear about British rulers among the populace.

This was during the 1857 armed uprising that country witnessed as the first consolidated fight to oust the British. Prior to that inside the Gandhi Gate, Raghuji Bhonsle-I laid the foundation of Bhonsle Dynasty and in his rule, big palaces were constructed in Mahal area, one of the oldest areas to be inhabited in the city. With the massive gate being immersed in history, NMC decided to leverage its legacy so as to provide some sort of tourist attraction in city dearth of such must visit points.

In that light, the NMC recently revealed plans to develop the chimney of Empress Mill, the first manufacturing venture of Tata Group, and built by the charismatic Jamsetji Tata. Apart from developing Gandhi Gate, there is also a plan to have a lighting facade,some sort of light effect to make the Gandhi Gate attractive at night time. Now very few historic relics have remained intact in the city as over a period of time due to lack of interest by citizens and city rulers alike, most of the historic legacy faded into ignominy and could not withstand forces of nature.

So, NMC is trying to salvage the Gandhi Gate and secure its legacy. Ashwini Yelchatwar, Executive Engineer, Project, NMC, said that at present the civic body is just seeking to appoint a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for formulating the restoration plan for Gandhi Gate. Once the PMC submits the document, the NMC will float tenders to allot work for carrying out rectification measures on the gate as per heritage project restoration guidelines.

Previously, NMC had carried out such restoration of Regal Gate in the busy Sitabuldi area. During the night, the beauty of Regal Gate is further enhanced by strategic use of diffused lighting. Something similar or more enhancing measures might be in the way of beautifying Gandhi Gate to add to the charm of the old city area.