NMC Plans City Bus Expansion in NMRDA Areas, Commissioner Orders Financial Model Preparation

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a detailed financial model for operating Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) city bus services in areas falling under the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

The instructions were issued during a high-level review meeting of the NMC Transport Department held at the Commissioner’s Conference Hall at the NMC headquarters.

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The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Ankit, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Bhagat, Executive Engineers Alpana Patne and Ajay Pazare, Transport Administrative Officer Yogesh Lunge, Operations Manager Rajiv Ghatole, Administrative Manager Gajanan Nagoolwar, NMRDA Superintending Engineers, MSRTC Divisional Transport Officer Ranjana Ghodmare, MSEDCL official Paranjape, representatives of Chalo Mobility Pvt Ltd and other transport operators.

During the meeting, Commissioner Dr. Vipin reviewed several pending transport-related projects and discussed issues concerning city bus services in NMRDA areas, transfer of MIHAN land at Khapri Depot and infrastructure works being carried out under the PM e-Bus Scheme at Khapri and Wathoda bus depots.

The Commissioner instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive financial model for operating NMC buses on seven routes within the NMRDA jurisdiction.

Officials have been asked to submit detailed information in the next meeting regarding the proposed routes, operational costs of each bus and expected revenue generation from the services.

Dr. Vipin also directed the Transport Department to prepare a detailed report under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Ankit, covering all pending issues related to depots, bus operators, CAFO, the State Government, MSEDCL and MSRTC.

The report will also include solutions for existing challenges, progress of development works and future strategies for improving the public transport system in Nagpur and surrounding metropolitan areas.

The proposed expansion of city bus services into NMRDA regions is expected to improve public transport connectivity for rapidly developing suburban and peripheral areas around Nagpur.

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