Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) paid rich tributes to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary on November 14.

Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelawe garlanded the statue of Pt Nehru and paid tributes.

NMC officials Ravindra Page, Manish Soni, Amol Tapase, Anit Kolhe, Lunge, Jitendra Dhakate, Vijay Limaye etc were present on this occasion.

