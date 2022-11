Nagpur : Mrs. Ishani Vikram Pankule, Senior Sub-Editor and Reporter of the Hitavada passes away suddenly in the evening today. She was the wife of Vikram Pankule, a former corporator and daughter of Yogesh Thakkar.

She is survived by two daughters and a host of relatives and friends to mourn the loss.

The last rites will be held tomorrow morning at 10:30 am at Ambazhari ghat from her residence at Neev Mallika Apartment,Old Cement Road,Near Starbucks, Shivaji Nagar Nagpur