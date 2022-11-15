NMC cracks down on litterbugs, recovers Rs 65,100 fine in 158 cases

Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has initiated stricter action against those who urinate at public places, litter, throw garbage, spit, use plastic bags less than 50 microns in public places. On Monday, the NDS registered 158 cases and collected a fine of Rs 65,100.

In order to keep the city clean, penal action has been initiated against the citizens who throw garbage on the streets, sidewalks, spitting, dirtying, littering, using plastic bags and shopkeepers. The NDS personnel registered 7 cases and collected a fine of Rs 1400. All were fined Rs 200 each. A fine of Rs 1500 has been recovered and 3cases have been registered against those who defecate in public places such as road footpaths, open spaces, etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rs 14,000 fine was recovered by registering 35 cases under handcarts, stalls, pantheles, hawkers, small vegetable vendors for unsanitary conditions (Rs. 400 fine) in the adjoining area. Rs4100 was recovered by registering 41 cases under any person throwing garbage in public places like road, footpath, open spaces (Rs. 100 fine each). A fine of Rs.4000 has been collected under 10 cases under which the shopkeeper has thrown garbage in public places. (Rs. 400 fine each). A fine of Rs 4000 has been recovered and 2 cases have been registered under dispensaries, hospitals, pathlabs etc. for dumping garbage on roads, footpaths, open spaces (Rs. 2000 fine each)

Advertisement

Two cases were registered and a recovery of Rs.4000 was done under the category of Institutions like Educational Institutions, Coaching Classes for littering on road pavements, open spaces, etc. (Rs. 2000 fine). A fine of Rs.9500 was recovered under 5 cases of littering on roads, footpaths, open spaces by malls, restaurants, lodgings, boarding hotels, cinema halls, wedding halls, caterers, service providers etc. (Rs. 2000 fine).

Apart from this, cases were registered against 38 other persons and a fine of Rs.7,600 was recovered. A fine of Rs 14,000 was recovered from the nuisance organizations in 14 cases.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement