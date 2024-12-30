NMC pats its back with an array of development, welfare initiatives in 2024

Advertisement













Nagpur: The year 2024, which began with joy, enthusiasm, and hope, is now drawing to a close. This year has left behind a mix of sweet and bitter memories, along with milestones that will remain etched in collective memory. As the guardian institution of Nagpur, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) undertook significant initiatives in 2024, implemented various projects, improved the quality of education in schools, and introduced innovative solutions to benefit citizens. It also stood firm during times of crisis. Here’s a review of the changes, challenges, and key achievements of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation this year.

Nag River cleaning campaign launched on January 1

The new year began with the launch of a river-cleaning campaign for the rivers flowing through Nagpur. On January 1, 2024, under the directives of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, the campaign commenced at Ambazari Ghat. The annual river-cleaning drive, typically conducted during summer, was launched on the very first day of the year. The campaign covered the Nag River (17.75 km), the Pili River (17 km), and the Pohra River (12 km).

‘Gift of Health’ initiative for NMC students

In collaboration with the Rotary Club of Nagpur East, the NMC launched the “Gift of Health” campaign, benefiting over 1,800 students. Health checkups were conducted for students from NMC’s G.M. Banatwala School. The initiative aimed to ensure students in NMC schools received essential healthcare and regular monitoring. Renowned institutions like the Indian Dental Association, Nagpur, New Era Mother and Child Hospital, Arihant Hospital, Madhav Netralaya, and Hope Hospital supported this campaign.

A New Year Gift for Nagpurians from the Deputy CM

The ‘Abhay Yojana,’ offering an 80% waiver on penalties and interest for overdue property tax, water charges, market shop rents, and other dues, was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 1, 2024. This unique initiative was presented as a new year’s gift to the people of Nagpur.

Amravati’s Akash Rajput wins ‘NMC Shree 2024’

In collaboration with the Body Builders and Fitness Association of Vidarbha, Nagpur, NMC organized the “NMC Shree 2024” bodybuilding competition at the Orphan Students’ Playground in Lakadganj. Akash Rajput from Amravati won the title and received ₹51,000 in cash and a trophy. Central Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the event, which also honored Nagpur’s Yogesh Shende as the “Best Poser” with ₹31,000 in cash and a trophy.

₹810 crore tender for Pohra River Pollution Abatement Project

To rejuvenate the Pohra River, NMC initiated the Pohra River Pollution Abatement Project. With funding from the Central and State Governments under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the project involves developing sewage collection systems for the South Sewage Zone, Hudkeshwar, and Narsala. The tender process for this ₹810 crore project has begun, aiming to transform the river over the next two years.

Mini suction-cum-recycle machines for efficient cleaning

To clean sewer chambers in densely populated areas, NMC introduced “Mini Suction-Cum-Recycle” machines. MLA Praveen Datke inaugurated the initiative in the Gandhibagh Zone.

Nagpur Smart City receives national recognition

Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) received an Excellence Award for its “Healthy Streets” initiative during a two-day national workshop organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The award was presented by MoHUA Joint Secretary Kunal Kumar on January 23 at the Madgulkar Auditorium in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

This review highlights NMC’s impactful contributions, showcasing its commitment to the welfare and progress of Nagpur.

Modern technology systems for garbage collection and toilet hygiene

Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Solid Waste Management Department has introduced modern technology systems for household garbage collection and toilet hygiene. Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operations Center of Nagpur Smart City, located at the NMC headquarters, monitors this initiative. Nine NMC employees, along with employees from A.G. Enviro Infra Pvt. Ltd. and BVG India Ltd., equipped with smartwatches, are overseeing the cleanliness and garbage collection processes. GPS systems have been installed on a total of 476 vehicles, including 379 primary and 97 secondary garbage collection vehicles.

Ramdaspeth Bridge opens for traffic

The newly constructed Ramdaspeth Bridge in Nagpur has been opened for vehicular traffic. The bridge, built over the Nag River near the library at Ramdaspeth, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, was constructed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation at a cost of ₹8 crore. The bridge’s opening has provided significant relief to citizens.

Inauguration of NMC’s first ‘Pushpotsav’ exhibition

Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Garden Department inaugurated its first-ever four-day ‘Pushpotsav’ (Flower Festival) exhibition on February 11 at the Lata Mangeshkar Garden in East Nagpur. The event showcased ornamental flowers, medicinal plants, and captivating floral arrangements. The exhibition was inaugurated by NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari in the presence of MLA Krishna Khopde.

Bhoomipujan and inauguration of Smart Public Toilet at Walker Street

Nagpur Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the District Planning Committee, established a smart public toilet at Walker Street in Civil Lines. The Bhoomipujan of the project was conducted earlier in 2024 by NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, who later inaugurated the facility.

‘Shikshanotsav 2023-24’: First Prize for Bridge Alert System

As part of NMC’s ‘Shikshanotsav 2023-24,’ a science and art exhibition organized in collaboration with Young Kalam Discovery Science Center, HCL Foundation, and SEDT, the Bridge Alert System model won the first prize.

Tender process begins for ₹204 crore works in rain-affected areas

Following the severe rains in Nagpur on September 22, 2023, which caused significant damage to roads, river, and nullah walls, the state government approved ₹204.71 crore for restoration works in affected areas. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil conducted site inspections. The tendering process for the approved works has now commenced.

NMC Administrator presents ₹5523 crore Budget

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Administrator and Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari presented the proposed budget for the year 2024-25 on February 29. During a press conference held in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj New Administrative Building at NMC headquarters, Dr. Chaudhari announced an income of ₹5565 crores, an expenditure of ₹5523.73 crores, and a surplus of ₹41.34 crores for the fiscal year.

Awakening responsibility during the Festival of Democracy

The year 2024 proved crucial for celebrating the democratic process, with the Lok Sabha elections held in April and the Vidhan Sabha elections in November. NMC played a significant role in raising voter awareness alongside the Nagpur district administration. Various initiatives, such as the Voter Awareness Drive at Kasturchand Park, received recognition from the Elite World Records and India Record Academy, honoring Nagpur residents. Additionally, campaigns like ‘Votethon,’ voter awareness bike rallies, voter runs, and flash mobs encouraged citizens to participate in the elections.

Demolition of illegal constructions in Mahal

As per the directives of the High Court, NMC took action against illegal constructions in the Mahal area. Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari personally inspected the demolition activities to ensure proper execution.

QR Code-based feedback and complaint redressal system in NMC gardens

To provide information about city gardens and enable direct complaints to NMC’s garden department, an innovative QR Code-Based Feedback and Complaint Redressal System has been introduced. Inspired by Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, this system has been implemented on a pilot basis in 26 gardens under NMC. QR codes are placed at key locations like entry gates, seating areas, children’s play zones, and exit points to facilitate the initiative.

Mobile vaccination units for comprehensive immunization

Vaccination is vital for children from birth to 16 years to protect against various diseases. While vaccination facilities are available at NMC’s Urban Primary Health Centers and Urban Health Temples, children from communities unable to access these centers often miss out. Under the guidance of Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and Additional Commissioner Smt. Anchal Goyal, mobile vaccination units have been introduced to ensure widespread immunization.

NMC conducts hoarding survey

Following a tragic incident in Mumbai involving a collapsed hoarding, NMC has taken strict measures. The Sky Sign License Department of NMC surveyed hoardings and their supporting structures across various parts of Nagpur to ensure safety and compliance.

Outstanding performance of NMC girls in 12th Board results

Students from NMC’s junior colleges excelled in the Maharashtra State Higher Secondary Board exams, achieving an overall pass rate of 81.86%. The results for individual colleges are as follows:

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Junior College: 79.59%

Sane Guruji Urdu Junior College: 83.33%

Tajabad Urdu Junior College: 92.86%

M.A.K. Azad Urdu Junior College: 79.29%

The stellar performance highlights the dedication and hard work of the students and faculty.

NMC’s zone-wise ‘Apda Mitra’ initiative

In preparation for the monsoon season, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari introduced the concept of appointing “Apda Mitra” at each zonal level. The initiative aims to provide immediate response and assist the administration during emergencies caused by heavy rainfall, which often leads to waterlogging in low-lying areas. The support of “Apda Mitra” can significantly reduce the extent of damage during such situations.

Safety Grills on drains’ bridges

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken an ambitious step by installing iron safety grills on bridges over drains across the city. This measure aims to prevent individuals from dumping garbage into the drains. Following Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari’s directive, 58 locations across all 10 zones of the city have been identified for the installation of these grills on both sides of the bridges.

Celebrating the anniversary of a replanted Banyan tree

On June 5, Environment Day, NMC celebrated the second anniversary of a 150-year-old banyan tree that was replanted and given a new lease on life. The tree, with an impressive 17-foot girth, was saved through the transplantation efforts of NMC’s Garden Department, marking a significant achievement in urban tree conservation.

Hundreds join hands to remove water hyacinth from Ambazari Lake

The NMC undertook an ambitious initiative to clear the overgrown water hyacinth from the iconic Ambazari Lake through public participation. Citizens of Nagpur responded enthusiastically by volunteering for the cleanup drive. NMC deployed hundreds of personnel and machinery, including 10 Poklen machines, 10 JCBs, 20 tippers, boats, and Jaldoot machines, to support the effort.

Joint Yoga session by NMC and District Administration

On June 21, World Yoga Day, NMC and the district administration organized a collective yoga session at Yashwant Stadium in Dhantoli. The program featured captivating demonstrations by the Nagpur District Yoga Association, led by Mr. Anil Mohgaonkar and Mr. Sandeep Khare’s team. They presented human pyramids and complex yoga postures, earning widespread appreciation from the attendees. Notably, the team included several national and international athletes.

Mission Navchetna: An Initiative to Energize NMC Schools

Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Additional Commissioner, Mrs. Anchal Goyal, introduced the ‘Mission Navchetna’ initiative to enhance the quality of education and make learning more enjoyable in NMC schools. The concept of making school walls interactive and educational was proposed to enable students to learn through practical experiences.

River Cleaning Campaign: 1.31 Lakh Cubic Meters of Silt Removed

A major river cleaning campaign was conducted before the monsoon to clean the three primary rivers in Nagpur—Nag, Pili, and Pohra. Through this initiative, a total of 1,31,429.17 cubic meters of silt was removed from the riverbeds.

Enthusiasm in NMC Schools: Students Thrilled by “Praveshotsav”

After the summer vacation, all NMC schools reopened on July 1 with a celebratory “Praveshotsav” (Enrollment Festival). Students were greeted with rose petals, creating a lively and cheerful atmosphere. The festival brought renewed energy, and students appeared excited to return to school.

Online Applications for CM’s “Majhi Ladki Bahin” Scheme

Under the Chief Minister’s “Majhi Ladki Bahin” (My Dear Sister) scheme, online application facilities were made available at all 10 zone offices of NMC and Anganwadi centers. Guided by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, the scheme was successfully implemented across Nagpur.

Launch of NMC’s Online Bus Ticketing System

On July 8, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari inaugurated the online ticketing system for city buses. The initiative includes online passes, bus tracking, and ticket payments via UPI to make public transport more accessible for the citizens and students of Nagpur.

Police Commissioner Interacts with NMC School Students

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal interacted with NMC school students, emphasizing their role as future responsible citizens. He encouraged students to report any crime or wrongdoing in society without fear, assuring them of police support.

NMC Receives SPARK-2023-24 Award

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation was honored with the ‘Systematic Progressive Analytical Real-Time Ranking’ (SPARK-2023-24) award under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. The award ceremony was held on July 18 at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Community Participation in the ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ Campaign

From July 1 to August 31, the ‘Stop Diarrhea’ campaign was carried out jointly by the central and state governments. With the slogan “Defeat diarrhea with cleanliness and ORS,” the campaign included water quality checks at Anganwadi centers, primary health centers, government offices, and primary schools within the NMC jurisdiction.

Inauguration of the ‘Command and Control Center’ by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

The ‘Command and Control Center,’ established jointly by Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited and Nagpur Police, was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, July 17. Speaking at the event, Fadnavis stated that this center in Nagpur is the most advanced of its kind in the country.

Recycling Process Started for Construction and Demolition Waste

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), in collaboration with Hyderabad C&D Waste Pvt. Ltd., has started a recycling facility for construction and demolition (C&D) waste near the Bhandewadi dumping yard. The NMC has allocated 5 acres of land at Bhandewadi for the project, where waste from construction and demolition activities is processed.

VNIT Road Opened for Citizens

Considering the inconvenience caused by ongoing construction on the Ambazari Lake bridge, the High Court directed the opening of a road through VNIT (Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology) for two-wheeler traffic. NMC constructed a 70-meter-long road by dismantling part of VNIT’s perimeter wall, facilitating access for two-wheelers and ambulances from one side.

Joint Team Saves 100 Lives During Heavy Rainfall

On July 20, heavy rains disrupted life in Nagpur, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Many citizens were stranded in floodwaters. A joint rescue team from NMC, Nagpur Police, and the disaster management department came to their aid, saving over 100 lives, including schoolchildren, pregnant women, and senior citizens.

Selection of Trainees for 404 Positions in NMC

To enhance the employability of Maharashtra’s youth by providing hands-on training after their education, the ‘Chief Minister Youth Work Training Scheme’ was introduced. Under this initiative, 404 trainee positions were filled in various departments of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Bag-Free Saturdays in NMC Schools

To promote quality development and create a joyful learning environment, NMC has launched the ‘Mission Navchetana’ initiative. Under the guidance of Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, educational activities have been scheduled through an annual calendar prepared with the help of teacher mentors and school inspectors. Additionally, teacher mentors have developed a handbook to plan and implement the ‘Bag-Free Saturdays’ program in schools.

Felicitation of 50 Outstanding Sanitation Workers

On the occasion of Shaheed Safai Karmachari Day, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) honored 50 dedicated and hardworking sanitation workers who play a vital role in keeping Nagpur clean, beautiful, and healthy. The felicitation ceremony was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Head of the Solid Waste Management Department and Deputy Commissioner.

Hudkeshwar and Narsala Declared Tanker-Free

Hudkeshwar and Narsala, areas recently included within the jurisdiction of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, have been declared tanker-free. Previously, 84 tankers supplied drinking water in these regions, requiring daily trips by 10 tankers. Now, the NMC’s Water Supply Department has started providing water through pipelines. Daily water supply began on July 1, and the areas were officially declared tanker-free on August 1.

“Home Sweet Home” for 27 Beneficiaries of Smart City Projects

Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) handed over possession of rehabilitation flats to 27 out of 28 project-affected families from the development of Road No. 2 in East Nagpur’s ABD area. Under the Smart City project, the affected families were allotted flats in EWS-G buildings on a rental basis through an allocation lottery system. After fulfilling stamp duty requirements and registering rental agreements per state government rules, the beneficiaries were granted possession of their flats under the “Home Sweet Home” initiative.

“Har Ghar Tiranga” Campaign: Staff Pledge

As part of India’s 75th Independence Anniversary celebrations, NMC actively participated in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign announced by the central and state governments. Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari administered the “Tiranga Pledge” to all officers and staff. From August 9 to 15, various patriotic events, including patriotic song competitions, a Tiranga Bike Rally, and a Tiranga Marathon, were organized across the city, infusing a patriotic spirit throughout Nagpur.

Unveiling of the “Nagpur City EV Readiness Plan”

NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari unveiled the “Nagpur City EV Readiness Plan” report, aiming to achieve 40% new EV vehicle registrations in the city by 2027. The plan, developed with inputs from over 70 stakeholders during the “City EV Accelerator” workshop conducted by the EV Cell, outlines strategies to promote electric vehicles in Nagpur.

Honoring Freedom Fighters

As part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, NMC implemented the “Tiranga Abhivadan” initiative to honor freedom fighters and their families residing in Nagpur. Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari personally visited their homes to present them with a memento, a ceremonial shawl, and a Tulsi plant as a mark of respect.

Inauguration of “Eco Bricks” Artwork on Safety Grills by the Commissioner

On the occasion of Indian Independence Day, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari inaugurated an “Eco Bricks” artwork created on the safety grills over a drain. In collaboration with the Nagpur @ 2025 organization, NMC developed this attractive artwork on the safety grills of the drain along the route from Akashvani Square to the NMC headquarters.

NMC’s ‘Self-Reliant Ward’ Initiative for a Cleaner Nagpur

NMC has launched the “Self-Reliant Ward” initiative in Nagpur city. This concept includes implementing zero-waste programs, proper segregation of wet and dry waste, and composting of wet waste. One ward from each zone has been selected to pilot the initiative.

Commissioner Inaugurates 12 Nirmalya Raths

In preparation for an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the entire machinery of NMC is set. Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari inaugurated 12 Nirmalya Raths to collect floral and organic waste during the festival. These raths will facilitate the collection of offerings at various public Ganesh mandals in specially designed Nirmalya Kalash. This year, each zone will have one Nirmalya Rath, and two additional raths have been deployed, making a total of 12.

Review Meeting Held by Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a meeting at the NMC headquarters to review various issues in Nagpur city. They directed officials to expedite the connection of water pipelines and ensure the repair and restoration of roads following excavation work. Gadkari also instructed NMC to install water pipelines in the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) layout areas. Fadnavis emphasized resolving issues related to sewage systems, which pose health risks to citizens, and strengthening mechanisms to address choking problems.

Financial Assistance Scheme for Cochlear Implant Surgeries

Under the Social Development Department of NMC, a financial assistance scheme has been introduced for cochlear implant surgeries for hearing-impaired children aged 0 to 6 years. The scheme provides up to ₹6 lakh for surgeries aimed at restoring auditory ability.

Launch of the ‘Udaan Sports Promotion Scheme’

To encourage talented athletes in Nagpur, NMC has launched the ‘Udaan Sports Promotion Scheme,’ which provides financial assistance to medal-winning athletes at national and international levels. Athletes will receive financial aid ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh under this scheme.

Ayushman Arogya Mandir Benefits Over 1 Lakh Citizens

The Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Health and Wellness Centers) operated by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s health department has provided free outpatient services to 1,18,630 beneficiaries, including the medical check-up of 4,453 pregnant women. All services at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir are offered free of cost.

Stunning Rangoli Created for “Swachhata Hi Seva” Campaign at NMC

Under the “Swachhata Pakhwada” organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launched the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” campaign from September 17 to October 2. Following the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskar Swachhata,” an eye-catching and intricate 26×20 ft. rangoli was crafted in the NMC headquarters depicting the essence of cleanliness and cultural values. Additionally, the logo for the “Swachhata Daud” initiative was unveiled.

213 Slum Residents Receive Lease Agreements

As part of the ambitious “Housing for All 2022” initiative by the Central and State Governments, NMC surveyed encroachments on 16 slum areas located on municipal lands. Subsequently, lease agreements were distributed to 213 beneficiaries, including:

89 leases in Rambagh

20 in Shivaji Nagar

25 in Bhuteshwar Nagar

68 in New Futala

2 in Chimabai Peth

5 in Gujar Nagar

4 in Saraswati Nagar

The initiative ensures the rightful allocation of land to slum residents.

“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Initiative Conducted at Six Locations

As part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” campaign, under the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskar Swachhata,” the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative was launched. Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari inaugurated the initiative by planting a tree at the Police Training Center, Nagpur.

Agreement Signed Between NMC and Tata Consultancy Engineers Ltd. for Nag River Project

In a significant move to accelerate the Nag River Pollution Abatement Project, Nagpur Municipal Corporation signed an agreement with Tata Consultancy Engineers Ltd., appointed as the project management consultant. The agreement was signed by NMC Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and Tata Consultancy Engineers Ltd.’s Senior Vice President, Mr. B.R. Parthasarathy.

NGO Organizations Gear Up for ‘Talking Walls’ in Municipal Schools

Under the “Mission Navchetana” project, a transformation is underway in Nagpur Municipal Corporation schools. As part of this, a tripartite agreement has been signed between the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, WCL, and the Zero Gravity Dr. Shrikant Jichkar Foundation through CSR to create ‘BaLA’ (Building As Learning Aid) ‘Talking Walls.’

Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Round-the-Clock Service at Dikshabhoomi

In connection with the Dharma Chakra Pravartan Din, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation employees worked round the clock from October 11 to 15 to provide essential services to millions of Buddhist devotees at Dikshabhoomi. The Corporation ensured basic services such as health, sanitation, water, and lighting. Over 1,000 employees from various departments, including solid waste management, medical health, electricity, water supply, health engineering, public works, fire services, and transportation, worked together to offer these services. More than 900 toilets were installed in and around Dikshabhoomi through the coordination of the health engineering and solid waste management departments.

Zingabai Takli UPHC Wins State-Level Kayakalp Award

In the state government’s health department’s Kayakalp award scheme for the year 2023-24, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s urban primary health center at Zingabai Takli received the first prize of Rs. 2 lakh. The Indora center secured the first runner-up prize of Rs. 1.5 lakh, and the Kapil Nagar center received the second runner-up prize of Rs. 1 lakh. Additionally, 15 other health centers received encouragement awards of Rs. 50,000 each.

Groundbreaking Ceremony of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Campus

The groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Nagpur campus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), an esteemed university, was held under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, and in the presence of Maharashtra’s then Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis. The 45-acre campus, to be located in Wathoda, will offer state-of-the-art, high-quality educational facilities from KG to PG levels, with an estimated student capacity of 4,040. The land has been leased by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to the educational institution.

Groundbreaking Ceremony of Mominpura E-Library and Gandhi Sagar Lake Beautification

The groundbreaking for the state-of-the-art Mominpura E-Library and the first phase of Gandhi Sagar Lake beautification was conducted by Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari. The E-Library in Mominpura is expected to provide local children access to excellent knowledge resources, helping them become doctors, engineers, and lawyers in the future. Gadkari expressed confidence that the library would benefit the local community.

Inauguration of Physiotherapy Department at Indira Gandhi Hospital

A physiotherapy center has been launched at Indira Gandhi Hospital, under the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Medical Health Department, specifically for disabled individuals and senior citizens above 60 years of age. Services are free for these individuals, and others can avail of the services at a nominal fee. The physiotherapy centers have also been established at the Gandhi Nagar, Pachpawli maternity home, Sadar Disease Diagnosis Center, and Mahal Disease Diagnosis Center.

Groundbreaking Ceremony of Sewerage and Drain Line Projects under AMRUT-2 Scheme

Under the AMRUT-2 scheme, the groundbreaking ceremony was held for a sewerage project worth Rs. 115.46 crore and roadworks estimated at Rs. 35 crore in the Hudkeswar-Narsala area of the Kamptee constituency. The project is funded with 25% central grant, 25% state grant, and 50% contribution from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. The total cost, including GST, is Rs. 957.01 crore.

Clothing Distribution at Ashtha Bhikshukari Rehabilitation Center by IASOWA

The IAS Officers’ Wives Association (IASOWA), Nagpur branch, distributed clothes, shawls, sarees, salwar suits, and more at the Ashtha Bhikshukari Rehabilitation Center, a government-supported facility under the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. This initiative aims to uplift the lives of beggars residing there.

Rabies-Free Nagpur: Vaccination of 20,392 Dogs

Under the Rabies-Free Nagpur initiative, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation vaccinated 20,392 dogs. Along with vaccination, awareness campaigns were carried out to educate the local community about rabies prevention and responsible pet care.

Nagpur Citizens Celebrate ‘Clean Diwali – Happy Diwali’

Under the central government’s ‘Clean Diwali, Happy Diwali’ campaign, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation organized various activities from October 21 to 31. As part of the ‘Clean Diwali, Happy Diwali’ initiative, events were held at the ward level in all ten zones of the city. From October 21 to 24, daily activities under the ‘Clean Diwali, In-depth Cleanliness’ campaign were conducted in different wards across all ten zones. Awareness campaigns were also held in market areas and commercial complexes, promoting the celebration of an eco-friendly Diwali and supporting the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement.

Launch of Miyawaki Method Tree Plantation by the Commissioner

Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari, the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur, inaugurated tree plantation using the Miyawaki method at Ujjwal Nagar Garden. In collaboration with Young Indians Nagpur Chapter and CII Nagpur, over 700 trees of various species were planted in a 4,200 square-foot area at Ujjwal Nagar.

Polyclinic Services Started at 15 Health Centers of the Municipal Corporation

Under the 15th Finance Commission, polyclinic services have been launched at 15 urban primary health centers in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation area. Following the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari and Additional Commissioner Mrs. Anchal Goyal, polyclinic services have been introduced at Jayatala, Nandanvan, Bhaldarpura, Shantinagar, Pardi, Kamgar Nagar, Garib Nawaz, Sadar, Indora, Cotton Market, Bhandevadi, Manevada, Hiwri Nagar, Kapil Nagar, and K.T. Nagar health centers.

Collective Reading of the Preamble of the Constitution on Constitution Day

On November 26, to mark Constitution Day, a collective reading of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution was held at the Municipal Corporation headquarters’ greenery. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari highlighted the importance of Constitution Day. He stated that various programs will be conducted by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to ensure the values of the Constitution reach as many people as possible.

Over Four Lakh Applications Approved under Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Yojana in the City

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation reached an important milestone regarding the approval of applications under the state government’s ambitious ‘Chief Minister My Ladki Bahin Yojana’. Out of 4,33,570 applications received, 4,18,606 were approved through the office of the District Collector. Of these, 2,21,973 applications were received through the Nari Shakti Doot app, of which 2,20,251 were approved. Additionally, 2,11,597 applications were received through the ‘Mazi Ladki Bahin Portal’, with 1,98,355 approved.

First Meeting of the New Heritage Conservation Committee

As per the directives of the Honorable High Court, the inaugural meeting of the newly established Heritage Conservation Committee was held under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Mr. Anup Kumar. The meeting included an in-depth discussion on beautification and conservation of Nagpur’s historic Kasturchand Park and ‘Zero Mile,’ in relation to various orders issued in pending public interest litigations by the High Court. A new task force was formed to oversee beautification and conservation works for Kasturchand Park and Zero Mile through the Public Works Department.

Students Say ‘Thank You NMC’

Under Big FM’s ‘Thank You’ campaign, students from classes 8 to 10 of Central Provincial School visited the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to express their gratitude for its daily civic operations. The students acknowledged NMC’s efforts in providing essential services like water, sanitation, roads, footpaths, streetlights, traffic management, sewage systems, and healthcare. Expressing their appreciation by saying ‘Thank You NMC,’ the students interacted warmly with NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, who shared insights with them. The students also visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operations Centre (COC) of Nagpur Smart City at the NMC headquarters.

Nutrition Program Launched in NMC Schools

NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari inaugurated the nutrition program in NMC schools. The initiative, conducted in collaboration with Annamrita Foundation and operated by The Akanksha Foundation, began at the Ramnagar NMC English Medium School. Nutrition meals will be provided to 1,900 children across 80 NMC pre-schools. Dr. Chaudhari personally distributed meals to the children at Ramnagar School.

Nagpur Smart City Traffic Police Booths Prove Beneficial

Traffic police booths deployed by Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) have become a boon for Nagpur’s traffic police. A total of 78 booths have been installed at various city locations, providing police personnel relief from Nagpur’s harsh winters, heavy rains, and intense heat while ensuring seamless service to citizens.

NMC Gears Up for Swachh Survekshan

Nagpur Municipal Corporation is prepared for Swachh Survekshan 2024. On Wednesday (4th), Additional Commissioner Mrs. Aanchal Goyal reviewed the readiness of all ten zones. Representatives from KPMG presented the key requirements for the survey under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Regular awareness campaigns on waste collection and cleanliness are being conducted across the city’s zones by Human Matrix agency representatives.

100-Day Tuberculosis Eradication Campaign Launched

Following the instructions of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Mrs. Aanchal Goyal, the 100-day tuberculosis eradication campaign has been initiated under the leadership of Medical Health Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar.

Overwhelming Response to NMC’s Disability Camp

A special camp was conducted by the Social Development Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to ensure beneficiaries receive the advantages of various welfare schemes for persons with disabilities. The NMC will provide a ₹500 monthly subsistence allowance to individuals across five categories: autism, intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities, cerebral palsy, and multiple disabilities.

Initiatives and Inspections in Nagpur

‘Metropolitan Surveillance Unit’ to Start at K.T. Nagar Health Center

The Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to establish a branch of the National Disease Control Center (NCDC) and a Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU) in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). This unit will be housed in the building of the K.T. Nagar Urban Primary Health Center.

Heritage Task Force Inspects Kasturchand Park and Zero Mile

The Heritage Task Force Committee inspected restoration and renovation works at Nagpur’s historic Kasturchand Park and Zero Mile sites, undertaken by the Public Works Department. The committee will submit its findings to the High Court.

Inauguration of Container-Based Dry Fermentation Mobile Unit

In the first phase of Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s waste-to-energy project, KEVA Group inaugurated the world’s first container-based dry fermentation mobile unit. This innovative miniature waste-to-energy unit uses dry fermentation technology for the first time in India, marking a significant step toward sustainable development.

NMC’s ‘Shelter’ Initiative for the Homeless

To protect beggars and the homeless from harsh winters, the NMC has established shelter homes. These centers provide not only a safe haven but also medical care and vocational training to integrate the homeless into mainstream society. To date, 843 individuals have been rehabilitated through this initiative.

Principal Secretary Inspects NMC and Smart City Projects

Maharashtra’s Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Dr. K.H. Govind Raj reviewed various development projects under NMC and Nagpur Smart City. The inspection included the ‘Command Control Center’ developed for Nagpur Police and a briefing on waste management, public transportation, traffic management, and 3,600 CCTV cameras across the city.

Promotion of 45 NMC Officers

During the Winter Session in Nagpur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved promotions for 45 NMC officers. These included Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Rathod, nine Executive Engineers, and Sadhana Sayam as Education Officer (Secondary), among others.

‘Smart Public Toilet’ Concept to be Adopted in Baramati

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lauded NMC’s ‘Smart Public Toilet’ initiative and expressed interest in implementing a similar model in Baramati, acknowledging its success in improving public sanitation in Nagpur.