Nagpur: Crime flashback 2024

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra as Nagpur is known, is the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the Home portfolio. The year 2024 was quite eventful for the law and order machineries working in Nagpur as a wave of crimes, including murders and crimes against women, road accidents and other incidents grabbed the headlines.

Among these, the one incident that drew a lot of attention was the high- profile case Ram Jhula accident, where a speed ing Mercedes, driven by Ritika Malu, fatally struck two youths in the early hours of February 25.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Saturday 28 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,600/- Gold 22 KT 71,200/- Silver / Kg 82,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Malu evaded arrest for over 200 days before being apprehended by the State CID during a late night operation on September 26. Post-arrest, Malu spent the night at Sitabuldi police station. Though she secured default bail due to the CID’s failure to file a chargesheet within stipulated 60 days, the agency submitted a 425-page chargesheet on December 23 in the magistrate’s court. The document accused Malu, her husband Dinesh, and co- passenger Madhuri Sarda of complicity in the case.

Army soldier arrested for ‘Drishyam’ style murder of girlfriend

An Army jawan was arrested by Nagpur Police for allegedly killing his girlfriend and covering her body with cement after burying her, a chilling crime that mirrored a plot from the film Drishyam. The 32-year-old victim’s disappearance on August 28 marked the beginning of the investigation that unearthed betrayal, deceit, and a horrifying crime. The prima facie motive behind the crime was the romantic relationship turning sour due to opposition by the accused’s family to their marriage.

The accused individual, identified as Ajay Wankhede (33), is a resident of Kailash Nagar area in Nagpur and is stationed in Nagaland.

Four murders in four days:

The city reeled under a sudden upswing in crime with four murders in four days — call it a mere coincidence, but the crime graph spiralled since a change of guard at the Nagpur police commissionerate. A body riddled with stab wounds was found behind a liquor outlet at Orange Nagar near Kharbi.

The spurt in murders, apart from the daring dacoity at Hudkeshwar, has raised questions on the tottering intelligence machinery of the police department, which was tipped off about a brewing dispute at Wathoda, but did not act.

Similarly, the latest victim, Firoj Sheikh of Orange Nagar, had moved cops against a bunch of goons, who are now key suspects. The body of Firoz, 24, was found by his father Sattar behind a wine bar.

Father-son duo murdered:

A 54-year-old man and his son were murdered by four persons in Nagpur’s Ajni area.

The deceased were identified as Vijay Balram Savarkar and his son Mayur (27). The family owns a furniture shop. Mayur had a criminal record, including a murder case against his name.

School trip turns tragic

Blasts at industrial units

Chamundi Explosives blast: Nine people, including five women, lost their lives in a blast at Chamundi Explosives Pvt. Ltd., Dhamna village in Nagpur, on June 13. The firm’s director and manager were granted bail within 24 hours, sparking public outrage.

Shreeji Blocks blast: Two workers were killed, and eight others sustained injuries on August 6 when an autoclave machine at Shreeji Blocks Pvt. Ltd., near Zullar village in Mauda Tehsil, exploded. The machine, used for fast-curing concrete bricks, was reportedly defective.

NEERI raided by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the premises of CSIR-NEERI (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) on July 10 over alleged corruption in tender processes. Former NEERI Director Dr. Rakesh Kumar came under scrutiny, with the CBI filing three criminal conspiracy and corruption cases involving five scientists and private firms. Documents seized during the raids revealed financial discrepancies running into crores.

Cyber crooks impersonate IPS officer Vishwas Nangre-Patil

Cybercrime cases surged in 2024, with fraudsters using ingenious methods such as impersonating police officers. Two Mumbai-based fraudsters created a fake email address impersonating Nagpur Cyber Police, duping banks and victims of digital fraud. In another case, fraudsters used IPS officer Vishwas Nangre- Patil’s name to extort Rs 23 lakh from an elderly woman under the pretext of false accusations.

While the bigwigs of the State Government were in Nagpur for the Winter Session held from December 16 to 21, the city continued to grapple with a spate of serious crimes. In a brazen incident, gold ornaments and cash collectively worth ₹24 lakh were looted from a businessman’s house in Itwari under the jurisdiction of Lakadganj Police Station. This follows a shocking heist in the Kapil Nagar area, where armed dacoits targeted another businessman just a day earlier. The unabated crime spree has raised questions about the city’s security arrangements during this high-profile political assembly.

Thieves broke into the house of Rajesh Jain and decamped with the valuables. The theft was discovered on Thursday morning after which the police swung into action and registered a case of theft.

Mandatory helmet for pillion riders

In 2024, the city finally enforced the pillion helmet rule, long overdue for two-wheeler riders. Despite initial resistance, the measure gained urgency as 113 lives were lost in road accidents due to the absence of helmets. “We must rise above excuses to save lives,” urged Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal.

Peaceful Lok Sabha, Assembly elections:

Nagpur police successfully ensured peaceful Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, held within a few months of each other.