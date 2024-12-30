Nagpur’s Dhantoli murder cracked, auto driver arrested, hunt on for 3 others

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a breakthrough in the chilling Dhantoli murder case, the Crime Branch Unit 2 of Nagpur Police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver on Sunday and intensified the search for three other accused. The dramatic case, which saw a traveller from Madhya Pradesh stabbed to death inside a moving auto-rickshaw, has shocked the city.

The victim, still unidentified, was attacked late Friday night while heading to Nagpur Railway Station. The police painstakingly examined over 200 registration numbers before tracing the vehicle used in the crime. This led to the arrest of Shravan Jogle, the accused auto-rickshaw driver, from Minimata Nagar in Kalamna. Jogle, a habitual offender with eight prior cases, had recently been released from jail.

The brutal crime unfolded

According to investigators, the victim had arrived in Nagpur and boarded Jogle’s auto to reach the railway station. Unknown to him, three other men — identified as Ravi Waghade, Bhushan Thakre, and Akash Waghmare alias Kalu — had also boarded the vehicle. The gang, all under the influence of intoxicants, allegedly intended to rob the traveller.

As the auto approached Humpyard Road in Dhantoli around 11:30 pm, the assailants demanded the victim hand over his belongings. When he resisted, a violent scuffle erupted. One of the accused pulled out a knife, stabbing the victim in the chest before pushing him out of the moving vehicle. The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after falling onto the road.

Police sources revealed that all four suspects have extensive criminal records, including charges of robbery and theft. Jogle, the arrested driver, was no stranger to law enforcement. He had spent five months in jail for an attempted robbery case and was recently released. Preventive measures had been taken against him, but they failed to deter his involvement in this heinous crime.

The police seized the auto-rickshaw used in the crime (MH-49/E1094) and launched an extensive manhunt to apprehend the remaining three suspects. The operation, led by DCP Detection Rahul Maknikar and Senior PI Shubhangi Deshmukh, is in full swing.

Officials have stated that the motive behind the crime was purely robbery. The murder highlights the persistent threat posed by repeat offenders in the city, raising questions about the effectiveness of rehabilitation and preventive measures.

Further investigations are underway to uncover additional details and establish the identity of the deceased. The police have urged citizens to come forward with any information that could assist in solving the case.