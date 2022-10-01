Modi launches 5G services in 8 cities; Ambani congratulates

Nagpur Today

In another instance, Airtel has announced that it will launch 5G in eight cities starting today. 5G is set to be launched in 13 cities starting today in the first phase. The launch in all the cities will however take time. Vodafone-Idea has not released a roll-out date for the 5G plan.

Advertisement

The 13 cities where 5G networks will be launched first include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

Modi while addressing the mega event in Delhi mentioned how the newly-launched service will help the country’s technological revolution. He also spoke about the pillars that will support the Digital India movement.

The prime minister further mentioned that in the year 2014, India had 25 crore internet connections and today the number stands at 85 crores. “Most of the internet users are coming up from the rural areas of the country and 5G will play a key role in how users new and old will benefit from the internet and its possibilities,” he said.

“Earlier, the cost of 1GB data was about Rs 300, it has come down to about Rs 10 per GB now. On average, a person in India consumes 14GB per month. This would have cost about Rs 4200 per month but costs Rs 125-150. It’s the efforts of the government that led to this,” he further said.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani congratulated Modi for launching 5G services in the country. “Congratulations to the country for launching a new era and I am really grateful to the Prime Minister for inspiring all of us and giving us this digital vision.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement