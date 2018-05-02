NMC-OCW Unsung Women Water Warriors

Nagpur: – Despite ‘Covid-19’- corona virus threat trying to spread its tentacles across city, but there are many unsung women warriors, who alongwith their male counterparts are ensuring that people stay indoors and they will provide water at every residents home without any complaint.

These unsun g woman water warriors are Zonal Head, Dy Zonal Head Tanker Supervisors, Customer Service executives, Customer Care Executives, Social welfare officials from Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) who also are participating, putting its efforts round-the-clock to ensure scheduled water supply to Nagpurians as well as resolving complaints on priority.

These woman warriors working on field are right from Mrs Neelam Verma , Laxminagar Zonal Head, Miss Gausia Rahim, Deputy Zonal Head of Mangalwari Zone, who are managing zonal activities like water supply, consumer complaints as well as billing of entire zonal activities from the zone as well as from field.

Neelam Verma, Mother of two Girls says, “We all women in OCW are also contributing and working to provide safe and clean water at every tap so that people of Nagpur to remain safe at their home. Our family members understand the importance of our work and so support us in performing it, she added.

Women Tanker Supervisors who are handling water tanker operations from the critical Hydrant’s locations like – Swati Gajbhiye (Reshimbagh), Lubna Ali (Bazonbagh, Gayatri Katre (Resimbagh), Nikita Jawade (Wanjari Nagar, & Reshma Choudhari (Seminary Hills)

Reshma Choudhari, woman Tanker Supervisor from Seminary Hills said, “ “We all ensure that we stay fit and fine so that we can continue to play the vital role of supplying water through tankers and managing tanker movements in all slum localities. We took it as our moral responsibility to serve the society” she added

Lubna Ali another Tanker Supervisor from Bazonbagh says “Our responsibilities have increased as compared to normal working days. Even our Tanker drivers also supports us in delivering tankers at right places . Our senior management staff also encourage us as well as all tanker drivers and staff by visiting at supply hours on hydrant locations.

Likewise, Nikita Jawade, a tanker supervisor from Wanjari Nagar ESR, said, “We feel proud as we supply water to slums wherein there are no taps. We have been provided masks and other safety gears. We visit people’s home during lockdown to supply water so that they stay indoors,” he said as NMC-OCW provides water in many non-network areas through tankers.

The NMC-OCW pressed 293 tankers and all the drivers into service and similar number of helpers too have been provided with masks to stay safe while providing water through tankers.

Customer Care Executives , Rupali Telang, Aakansha Bhati, Jeevika Niphane & Mayuri Joshi. are at present engaged in various jobs like registering complaints as well as forwarding it to respective zonal offices and providing its feed back to the consumers from various zones across city.

Even NMC-OCW zonal teams deployed for maintenance and leakage repairing works are working in co-ordination with theses woman customer care executives in resolving no-water or polluted water complaints of consumers. CCE’s took its follow up and gives feedback to consumers.

Other woman warriors include is Social Welfare Team like Archana Ghodeswar, Shweta Bhagat and Rupali Meshram, who creating awareness about Corona among labourers as well as citizens on various working sites. Safe and social distancing while working on sites and its precautions about keeping self and others safe being given by them to labourers , employees as well as people at working sites.

NMC SE Shweta Banarji & OCW CEO Sanjoy Roy has thanked Nagpurians for their co-operation and appealed that NMC-OCW water warriors stayed at work to provide clean and safe drinking water at your taps right at your home, to resolve your complaints with only request Nagpurians to stay at your home with family to keep the city and the nation safe from the pandemic .

OCW takes care of warriors, disinfect its workplace

Realizing that it is crucial to keep the water warriors safe and protected, OCW is leaving no stone unturned for the safety of its workforce. OCW has proactively disinfected all its work premises by its indigenously developed a “High Pressure Sanitizing Equipment” (HPSE) to disinfect surface, walls, surroundings, enclosed premises and Vehicles as well as infection control experts soon as the situation of outbreak intensified. In the month of Mar 2020, total 17 work premises across the city including Zone offices were disinfected to ensure that the staffers, who cannot stay safe at their home, are safe at their workplace.

In city, are as like Satranjipura, Bhaldarpura, Mominpura have been declared “hot-spot” of Covid-19. The water warriors of OCW like Valvemen, Supervisors who have to mandatorily visit the areas even after getting tagged as Hot Spot are given necessary PPEs. The tanker drivers, Tanker supervisors who are playing a major role of provide water especially to slums & non-network lay-outs are also provided with masks, gloves & sanitizers. Apart from these major steps, OCW has provided face masks, hand sanitizers for all the employees.