NMC OCW Nehru Nagar zone ESR cleaning on Jan 24,27,29 & 31

Nagpur: After completion of Laxmi Nagar and Lakadganj Zone, Hanuman Nagar, Dhantoli Zone ESR’s now Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) has started its ESR cleaning drive in Nehru Nagar zone and has planned to clean Nandanvan (New) ESR on Jan 24 (Friday), Dighori (Tajbagh) on Jan 27 (Monday), Nandanvan (Rajiv Gandhi) ESR on Jan 29 (Wednesday) & Kharbi ESR on Jan 31

(Friday).

Areas to remain affected due toNandanvan (New) ESR cleaning on Jan 24 (Friday) are : Shesh nagar, Shaktimata nagar, Vidhya nagar, Shrikrushna nagar, Sankalp nagar, Siddheshwar nagar, New Diamond nagar, Santaji nagar, Gopalkrushna nagar , Vrundavan nagar.

Areas to remain affected due to Dighori (Tajbagh) ESR cleaning on Jan 27 (Monday ) evening are : . Nirala Society, Sarvashri nagar ,Pragati colony, Gausiya colony, Vaibhav nagar, Kirty nagar, Telephone nagar, Beldar nagar, Gajanan nagar, Mahananda nagar, Rahul nagar ,Ramkrushna nagar, Sant Tukdoji nagar, Gopalkrishna Layout

Areas to remain affected due to Nandanvan (Rajiv Gandhi) ESR are: Bapu nagar, Bhande plot, Harpur nagar, Mire layout, Gurudev nagar, Prem nagar, Santoshimata nagar, Sindhiban, Kabir

nagar

Areas to remain affected due to Nandanvan (Rajiv Gandhi) ESR are: Orange nagar , Anmol nagar , Chaitanneshvar nagar, Latamangeshkar nagar, Giddoba nagar, Sharda nagar, Kirtidhar society, Radhakrushna nagar, Lok-kalyan nagar, Saibaba nagar.

NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected ESR areas to store sufficient water for their use. Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW

Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899